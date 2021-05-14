Former DeSoto Eagle, Robert Richardson, Thriving in Cedar Hill

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

From Eagle To Longhorn, Richardson Looks Forward To Competing In Cedar Hill

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Just six short months ago, Robert Richardson visited Longhorn Stadium, wearing his green and gold uniform and hoping to reverse Cedar Hill’s recent domination of the Battle of Belt Line rivalry.

“It was emotional after the 49-42 loss, and there were a lot of people crying,” Richardson said.

Richardson, 18, moved to Cedar Hill to live with his father and turned that frown into a smile.

His new classmates at Cedar Hill convinced him to join the Longhorns Track & Field Team. He competes in the 100 meter, 200 meter, Long Jump, 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

“It felt really good, especially with my transition from DeSoto,” said Richardson, who had attended Belt Line Intermediate and Bessie Coleman Middle School between 2014-2016.

Starting Running Back In The Fall?

Last Saturday, Richardson was part of the first-ever Cedar Hill 4×200 Meter Relay Team to win a gold medal at the UIL State Track & Field Championships. The Longhorns finished in one minute, 23.99 seconds, defeating Cypress Ridge out of the Houston area.

Richardson was the only underclassman to qualify for State this year, joining seniors Diallo Good, Kaleb Green and DaCorey Ware on the winning relay.

“They taught me a lot about running – keeping my knees up, driving at the ground and finishing through the line,” Richardson said.

While Good, Green, Ware (and fellow senior Brian Rainey, who competed in the 4×100 relay) were focused on graduation and going to college, Richardson balanced preparing for State Track, with the demands of Spring Football, with the goal of becoming Cedar Hill’s starting running back this fall.

“We let him attend spring football but kept him out of contact,” said Cedar Hill head track & field coach Kevin Benjamin, who is also the Longhorns wide receivers coach. “We couldn’t have won the 4×200 without him. He’s a hard worker, and we know we could trust him. He showed up every day and put in the work.”

Upon returning from the State Meet in Austin, Richardson didn’t revel in the gold medal accomplishment. Instead, he made the immediate transition to football, which will host its Spring Game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Longhorn Stadium.

“Robert did a great job in boot camp and carried that hard work to the track,” Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn said. “We expect that same work ethic as we finish up spring ball.”

Only Returning RB With Varsity Experience

Richardson was a youth football teammate of All-American Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who graduated in January after leading the Longhorns to the UIL Class 6A-Division II State Championship Game.

Cedar Hill running backs coach Zach Kelley said Richardson immediately made his presence known upon joining contact drills this week.

“He’s the only running back returning with varsity experience,” Kelley said. “He has exceptional vision and speed. He sees stuff and processes it quickly. While he was practicing for State Track, he did a really good job of staying focused and getting mental reps. When he got on the field this week, he looked like he’d been in our offense for five years.”

When asked to describe his running style, Richardson just said, “Alvin Kamara,” referring to the New Orleans Saints’ Pro Bowl Running Back, and Kelley agreed with that assessment.

‘A Dynamic Playmaker’

“He’s a dynamic playmaker who’s going to be electric with the football in the same way Alvin Kamara is with the Saints,” Kelley said.

East Central University – Coach Lynn’s alma mater, in Oklahoma, has offered Richardson a scholarship, and more schools could soon follow.

He helped lead DeSoto to the UIL Class 6A Division I Quarterfinals last season, and he’s ready to go even farther with the Longhorns in 2021.

Before that happens, he’s looking forward to a triumphant return to DeSoto on October 15, this time sporting Red & Black.

“I can’t wait – that’s the main game I’m looking forward to next year,” Richardson said.

As for Track & Field, he knows he’ll be in a leadership role for the Longhorns next season.

Comments

comments