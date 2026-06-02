TEA launches Educator Misconduct Dashboard and Student Protection Resource Center

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AUSTIN, Texas – June 2, 2026 — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today announced the launch of the Educator Misconduct Dashboard, a comprehensive, interactive tool that provides access to misconduct reports submitted to TEA, agency investigations, State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) actions and Do Not Hire Registry (DNHR) placements.

Designed with parents and taxpayers in mind, the dashboard provides a breakdown of investigations, including allegations of fraud, inappropriate student-educator relationships and other conduct that may impact student safety or violate professional standards. On the SBEC actions tab, users can view sanctions levied against offenders and explore DNHR placements by fiscal year.

“Transparency and public trust in our education system are central to ensuring our schools can accomplish their core mission of educating the next generation,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This dashboard and associated resources reflect our commitment to ensuring the safety of all students and the integrity of those privileged to serve in our classrooms.”

The Educator Misconduct Dashboard is embedded within the new Student Protection Resource Center, a one-stop hub consolidating critical information and tools related to student safety, educator accountability and disciplinary actions taken by TEA and SBEC. In addition to the dashboard, the webpage includes access to the Do Not Hire Registry — a publicly searchable database of individuals ineligible for employment in Texas public schools due to serious misconduct or criminal history — as well as the Educator Certificate Lookup and guidance on how to report abuse, neglect or misconduct involving students.

The Student Protection Resource Center also provides information to help users recognize warning signs of abuse, neglect and misconduct, including behavioral indicators, boundary violations and grooming behaviors.

Educators, school employees, parents, students, service providers and members of the public can use the resource center to better understand their legal responsibilities, how and when to report misconduct and the roles of schools and state agencies in protecting students. Texas law requires individuals — particularly school personnel — to report suspected abuse or neglect within 24 hours, reinforcing that student safety is a shared responsibility.

The site also outlines required training, reporting processes and compliance expectations for school leaders, including administrator responsibilities for timely reporting and maintaining systems that support student protection. It further explains how TEA investigates allegations, reviews criminal history information and works with SBEC to take disciplinary action when standards are violated.

“These resources reflect our commitment to transparency and fostering trust in our schools,” TEA Inspector General for Educator Misconduct Levi Fuller said. “The dashboard gives communities access to critical information, while the resource center brings together the tools and guidance school systems need to respond quickly and appropriately when concerns arise.”

To view the Educator Misconduct Dashboard and complete suite of additional resources, visit the Student Protection Resource Center.