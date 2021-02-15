Grand Prairie Power Outage Update

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Grand Prairie Electric Outages

From the city of Grand Prairie, 9-1-1 call center is receiving a high volume of calls about power outages. The city cannot provide an ETA on power, and asks that you contact ONCOR at 888-313-4747.

Please use 911 for life-threatening emergencies, not power outage reports. To report a power outage or for the latest information, visit: www.oncor.com

We continue to experience rolling blackouts and electricity issues Statewide. Currently, Oncor is reporting 1.18 million customers affected across Texas. In Grand Prairie, there are over 10,000 outages reported.

Oncor is saying, “Customers do not need to report their outages at this time. Our crews continue to make repairs from the storm so that when electric generation is available it can be delivered. We urge any customer who is experiencing a life threatening or emergency event to please call 911.”

We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events. We remain in close coordination with ERCOT and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we protect the integrity of the Texas grid.

Because this issue is so widespread, restoration times are unknown. The rolling blackouts are causing power issues to multiple city functions. We are aware of neighborhoods and areas that have been without power for a number of hours. We are pushing Oncor to get these areas up and running.

ERCOT has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, which requires rolling power outages across the State. According to Oncor, rolling outrages may affect for several hours as they work to maintain the integrity of power grids. As Oncor manages power outages and rolling brown outs in order to maintain the integrity of the power grid.

Natural Gas Demand

Like Oncor, Atmos Energy is experiencing a huge demand for natural gas services. This has caused low pressure and even complete loss of pressure in some areas. This is a statewide issue. Atmos has asked that people conserve natural gas usage to limit the stress on the system. Anyone experiencing natural gas issues should call the Atmos Call Center: 888-286-6700

Customers can help by taking the following conservation steps:

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney!

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

In addition to reduced energy usage, please remember these ways to stay safe at home:

Never use an oven or a gas stove-top to heat your home.

Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 1-866-322-8667.

Trash / Recycling Service

There will be no trash and recycling pick-up services on Monday, February 15 due to hazardous road conditions. The Landfill will also remain closed.

Grand Prairie City Offices

Due to the hazardous road conditions caused by the current winter weather, all City of Grand Prairie Offices will be closed on Monday, February 15.

Power outages have disabled the city’s main phone line. Please call 911 for emergencies. Services are available online or contact departments directly using phone numbers below:

Accounting 972-237-8279

Airport 972-237-7591

Animal Services (Animal Emergencies Only) 972-237-8700

Budget & Research 972-237-8239

Building Inspections 972-237-8230

City Attorney 972-237-8026

City Manager’s Office 972-237-8012

City Secretary 972-237-8035

Code Compliance 972-237-8296

Communications and Marketing

Economic Development 972-237-8160

Engineering 972-237-8138

Environmental Services 972-237-8055

Finance 972-237-8279

Fire Prevention 972-237-8312

Housing and Neighborhood Services 972-237-8294

Human Resources

Information Technology 972-237-8001

Landfill 972-237-8151

Libraries 972-237-5770

Municipal Court 972-237-8617

Planning Department 972-237-8255

Public Works Administration 972-237-8154

Purchasing 972-237-8269

Solid Waste 972-237-8330

Storm Water 972-237-8138

Transportation 972-237-8138

Water Utility Billing 972-237-8200

Grand Prairie Parks & Recreation Facilities

Grand Prairie Parks and Recreation Facilities are closed until further notice. Updates will be posted as soon as a decision has been made to safely reopen the facilities.

Charley Taylor Recreation Center

Dalworth Recreation Center

Kirby Creek Natatorium

The Epic

Tony Shotwell Life Center

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

Essential Services Not Affected

Emergency Services

Emergency services will continue to operate as usual. Call 911.

Water Utilities and Streets

Call 972-237-8400 if you have a water emergency. Response time could take up to six hours. Crews can pull and defrost your outside water meter, but cannot defrost your interior/exterior water or sewer lines. Residents are urged to keep faucets running to lower the risk of freezing.

There are two reported water main breaks, but neither break is causing major issues.

At this time, Streets crews have plowed: Carrier Pkwy (North to South), Beltline Rd. (North end) and Robinson from Forum to IH 20. They are currently out sanding exposed icy spots city wide. We are experiencing traffic signal outages and issues at 28 intersections.

National Weather Service Update

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are occurring and will continue through tomorrow morning. Rolling blackouts are exacerbating the impacts and will likely lead to pipe bursts and worsen cold-related societal impacts. Another winter storm will arrive Tuesday afternoon and bring another round of ice and snow to the region. Significant ice accumulation is possible over Central and East Texas with significant snowfall possible over North Texas. This will fall on to already existing snow/ice and only worsen existing impacts. This system should move east of the area Thursday afternoon with above freezing temperatures finally returning Friday afternoon but significant melting would likely not occur until Saturday.

How To Protect Your Home

Wrap outside faucets and sewer cleanouts.

Leave water dripping through inside faucets.

Stock up on gallon and bottled water for drinking and personal hygiene.

Call 972-237-8400 if you have a water emergency. Response time could take up to six hours. Crews can pull and defrost your outside water meter, but cannot defrost your interior/exterior water or sewer lines.

Every year, up to 40 Grand Prairie homes report frozen water and sewer lines, cutting off all water inside the home.

Comments

comments