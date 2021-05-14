Midlothian ISD Board Votes To Make Masks Optional Starting Monday

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Midlothian ISD Removes Mask Requirement For Remainder Of School Year-Effective Monday May 17

The last day of school is around the corner. Teachers, students and parents are counting down the days. With just two weeks left in the classroom, Midlothian ISD School Board voted unanimously to remove the mask and/or face shield requirement and say “masks are recommended” effective Monday May 17, 2021.

Following the unanimous vote there was applause from parents/community members in attendance.

The Board’s decision comes on a day when the CDC announced, “Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks or social distancing.” However, the FDA just approved kids 12-15 years old are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines this week with appointments opening today-so the majority of students are not fully vaccinated. Children under 12 are still not eligible for the COVID vaccine.

According to the Midlothian ISD COVID-19 dashboard there are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in the district. The district will continue to practice social distancing where feasible along with regular cleaning. Of course any student, teacher or staff member that prefers to wear a mask can continue to wear one.

The following email was sent to Midlothian ISD parents shortly after the Board’s decision:

Dear MISD Families:

This evening, Thursday, May 13, our Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss several agenda items. During this meeting, the Board took action to lift the current mask mandate for all staff and students to a mask recommended protocol effective Monday, May 17 for all school buildings and school buses. This change is to provide parents and staff a choice to wear masks for the remainder of this school year. Additionally, the Board included the removal of all plexiglass used for COVID mitigation. With this modification in mask protocols, the district will continue to follow current contact tracing and quarantine protocols. The district will also continue to follow social distancing where feasible along with cleaning of the classrooms, buildings and busses at the beginning and end of the school day.

For families who have concerns about ending the mask mandate, the district continues to offer a virtual option if parents want to take advantage of this opportunity. To take advantage of the virtual option for the remainder of the school year, please contact your child’s campus.

Regards,

MISD Communications

While many parents took to social media to celebrate what they call a “victory”, others were disappointed in the board’s decision with only two weeks to go. Some said their kids will return to virtual for the final two weeks.

