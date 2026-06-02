Visit Dallas Launches FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™ Margarita Mile Cup

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DALLAS, — As Dallas prepares to welcome a global audience for nine World Cup matches in 2026, Visit Dallas and the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee is proud to introduce the FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™ Margarita Mile Cup. This limited-time, bracket-style competition is designed to showcase the city’s vibrant culinary scene, while giving visitors and locals an interactive way to explore Dallas during the tournament.

Building on the success of the original Margarita Mile, this special World Cup edition transforms the program into a citywide competition that captures the energy, diversity and friendly rivalry of the world’s most celebrated sporting event. Featuring Casamigos as the preferred tequila, the FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™ Margarita Mile Cup will run from June through the end of July.

Participating restaurants have created limit ed-edition, tournament– inspired margaritas. Guests can sign up for the free Margarita Mile mobile pass to check in at participating locations, taste featured margaritas, and cast their votes. Restaurants go head-to-head in weekly matchups, building momentum and excitement as the city ultimately crowns a Margarita Mile champion.

“FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™ Margarita Mile Cup is a celebration of everything that makes Dallas special: our creativity, our culinary talent and our ability to bring people together,” said Jennifer Walker, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Dallas. “With the world’s eyes on Dallas in 2026, we want to give visitors an experience that’s interactive, undeniably Dallas, and one that they’ll remember long after they return home.”

Dallas’ history with America’s most famous frozen drink is as storied as it is salty. In 1971, a clever restaurateur, Mariano Martinez, invented the frozen margarita machine to satisfy his customers and keep his restaurant afloat. That first machine now sits in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and the way the world drinks has never been the same.

“For those of us in the restaurant community, the World Cup is an incredible opportunity to showcase Dallas on a global stage,” said Shannon Wynne, Owner of Miriam Cocina Latina. “We’re excited to be part of something that not only highlights our local food but also creates a welcoming, energetic experience for fans from around the world. It’s our chance to make a lasting impression.”

Participating Restaurants (include drinks):