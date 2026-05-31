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Hat Creek Burger Company & Terry Black’s Barbecue Team Up for LTO

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Jo Ann Holt
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Texas Pitmaster at Hat Creek Burger
Photo courtesy Hat Creek Burger

Who could refuse an invitation to sample Hat Creek Burger Company’s LTO offering of a Texas-sized burger combined with Terry Black’s legendary chopped brisket and sweet-and-tangy BBQ sauce? Certainly not my burger-loving spouse, who deserved a special reward for all his labor getting our offices ready for new flooring this week. I drove to the nearest Hat Creek Burger Company location (Broad Street in Mansfield) and picked up three juicy burgers, some fries and onion rings to share with him and our volunteer helper.

It takes both hands to eat a Pitmaster Stack, and that delish Terry Black BBQ sauce will probably drip on your chin in the process, but it’s worth the effort. This limited time collaboration between two Texas icons only runs two more weeks (through June 13). Take my advice and visit the closest Hat Creek Burger to pick yours up before they’re gone. You’ll be oh so glad you did!

Pitmaster Stack combo at Hat Creek Burger Co.
Photo courtesy Hat Creek Burger Company

The Pitmaster Stack is at the heart of this mouthwatering collab (Hat Creek’s all-beef patty plus Terry Black’s chopped brisket and BBQ sauce, stacked with hand-battered onion rings, melted cheddar cheese and pikles, served on a soft Martin’s Potato Roll). The Pitmaster Stack combines Hat Creek’s signature all-beef patty with Terry Black’s legendary chopped brisket and signature sweet-and-tangy BBQ sauce. The burger is stacked with hand-battered onion rings, melted cheddar cheese and pickles, all served on a soft Martin’s Potato Roll.

Hat Creek LTO Burgers & BBQ Stack

Hat Creek also brought back its fan-favorite beef tallow fried onion rings, some of the best we’ve ever tried. They’re also serving a new Banana Pudding Shake made with real bananas and topped with classic vanilla wafers, and guests can order all three with the Pitmaster Stack Combo.

Known for its authentic Central Texas barbecue, Terry Black’s has built a loyal following for its slow-smoked meats and time-honored techniques.

“Terry Black’s is a true Texas staple, and this partnership was a natural fit rooted in our shared commitment to quality and Texas tradition,” said Drew Gressett, CEO of Hat Creek Burger Company. “This collaboration brings the best of both brands together in a way we know our guests are going to love.”

Hat Creek logo
Holt photo

Guests can experience this bold, Texas-sized collaboration for a limited time at all 26 Hat Creek locations systemwide. For more information or to find the nearest Hat Creek location, visit hatcreekburgers.com.

Known for its craveable burgers and fun outdoor playgrounds, Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand has an unwavering commitment to do things right and with a Texas flair. Its burgers feature Texas-raised beef that’s always fresh and never frozen, served on fresh-baked buns using the highest-quality ingredients, along with salads, shakes, nuggets and fries that have been fried to perfection in beef tallow.

Hat Creek playground in Mansfield
Hat Creek Mansfield playground, Holt photo

With 26 locations across Texas, Hat Creek Burger Company will always be a place for good food, fun and community fellowship. It’s that simple. For more information, visit hatcreekburgers.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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