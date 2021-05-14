Fort Worth Police Seek Help Locating Stolen Vehicles

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Fort Worth Police Looking For Stolen Mercedes GL 450 & 2006 Ford Focus

Detectives are asking for public assistance in locating a stolen white 2014 Mercedes GL 450 from the parking lot of 7700 McCart Blvd. The vehicle was stolen on May 9, shortly before 11:20 a.m. It has a Texas license plate LPJ8993. A credit card inside the vehicle was used at the Family Dollar and Dollar General stores on Sycamore School Road.

Save

Save

The unidentified suspects, a Black male and female, were driving a gray 2006 Ford Focus, which has been reported stolen out of Arlington, Texas. The Focus has a temporary tag: 08392E8. It has not been located.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call 817-392-3434. Anyone who sees the stolen Ford Focus or the stolen Mercedes GL 450 is asked to call 911 immediately.

Report #: 210035066

Comments

comments