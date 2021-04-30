Life High School Athletes Advance to State Track Meet

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Following Last Year’s Cancelled Season, Teams Show Resilience in Return Trip to Austin

(DALLAS, TX) (WAXAHACHIE, TX) April 30, 2021 – Several goal-oriented athletes from both Life High School Oak Cliff and Life High School Waxahachie are realizing all of their hard work is paying off. They are headed to Austin to compete in the upcoming Track & Field UIL State Championships at The University of Texas at Austin.

From Life High School Oak Cliff, James Farmer-Cole qualified for the 400M by completing the race in just under 50 seconds. The 4×400 team of Elijah Sheppard, Aderian Gee, Brandon Clark, James Farmer-Cole, Emmanuel Broussard, and Howard White will also represent the Lions with an impressive qualifying team time of 42.85.

Life High School Waxahachie also qualified several athletes for multiple events. Both Darius Fuller and Te’derick Robinson qualified as Regional Champions in the Triple Jump and 110M hurdles, respectively. Several Lady Mustangs also competed with finishes strong enough to advance to the state meet. Bre’Anna Lacy finished the 300M hurdles in 45.15, and the women’s 4x200M relay team comprised of Emeri Adames, Sanai Gort, Asia Rawlins, Ty’uanna Simmons, Chanique Tonge and Bre’Anna Lacy finished in 1:44.37.

Save

Life School Athletic Director, Scott Thrush, is excited for the athletes to have the opportunity to compete at the state level. “With the disappointment of having our track season cancelled last year, nobody knew what to expect coming into this season. It’s been exciting to see these student athletes and coaches compete and have success doing what they love. The coaches and athletes have shown great resilience in making a return trip to Austin to compete at the highest levels,” says Coach Thrush.

State Meet Event Schedule May 6

Both the Lions and the Mustangs will travel to the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, May 6th to represent their schools at the State Meet. Details for the Life School athletes events are below:

– 2:45pm Triple Jump

– 5:00pm Men’s 4 x 100 Relays

– 5:45pm Men’s 100 M Hurdles

– 5:45pm Women’s 110 M Hurdles

– 6:25pm Women’s 4 x 200M Relay

– 6:45pm Men’s 400M Dash

Save

Save

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Lancaster, Oak Cliff, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.

Comments

comments