Best Super Bowl Cocktails 2026: Easy Recipes for Your Watch Party

For Super Bowl LX in 2026, the drink menu should be as exciting as the action on the field, or at least able to bring some of the heat we anticipate Bad Bunny will bring at halftime. Elevate your watch party with a lineup of signature cocktails that covers every base, from the refreshing zest of a West Coast-inspired Paloma to the savory kick of a classic Michelada. Whether the game is close or you spend the evening sharing laughs with friends, these cocktail recipes are designed to keep the energy high and the glasses full from kickoff through the trophy presentation.

Touchdown Moment

Ingredients

1.5 oz Crown Royal Marquis

3 oz Pineapple Juice

Splash of Lime

Top with Club Soda

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Dehydrated Pineapple

Directions: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with dehydrated pineapple

The End-Zone Iced Tea

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Blade and Bow Bourbon

2.5 oz. peach iced tea

2 oz. natural lemonade

Fresh mint and lemon wheel garnish

Directions: Fill highball glass with ice and add ingredients. Stir, garnish with fresh mint and lemon wheel, and enjoy!

Gameday Paloma

Ingredients

Makes one serving

1.25oz DELEÓN Blanco

1oz Grapefruit Juice

0.5oz Lime Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

0.25oz Crémant or Sparkling

Glass: Highball or Stemless Sparkling Flute

Garnish: Lime Salt Rim

Directions: Salt the rim of a champagne flute or highball glass and fill it with ice. In a shaker with ice, mix DELEÓN Blanco with the ingredients. Strain the mix into the prepared glass over ice. Top it with champagne or prosecco slowly. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.

Spicy Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts Absolut Tabasco

5 Parts Tomato Juice

½ Lemon Juice

⅓ Part Worcestershire Sauce

1 Pinch Ground Black Pepper

1 Pinch Salt

1 Lemon Wedge

1 Bunch of Parsley/Celery

Chilies to Garnish

Cajun Spice

Method:

Rim a highball glass with Cajun spice

In a shaker, mix Absolut Tabasco, tomato juice, worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper

Add ice, shake, and strain into your spiced glass over fresh ice cubes

Garnish with lemon, red chilies, and a bright parsley sprig

Spicy, vibrant, bloody brilliant

Spicy Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 Part Absolut Tabasco

4 Parts Lemonade

1 Lemon Wheel

Chili Slice (Optional)

Cajun Spice

Method:

Rim a highball glass with cajun seasoning and fill with ice

Add Absolut Tabasco

Top it up with your favorite fresh lemonade and garnish with a lemon wheel

Spicy, zesty, and ready to sip

One Shot Mary

Ingredients:

1 shot of Absolut Tabasco

1 cherry tomato

Method:

Halve a cherry tomato and season with salt

Pour a chilled shot of Absolut Tabasco and serve with the tomato to chase

Oxbow Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz Oxbow Small Batch White Rum

.75 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple

6 Mint Leaves

Club Soda

Directions:

Muddle mint and simple in a Collins glass.

Add rum, lime, crushed ice and mix.

Top with club soda.

Garnish with a mint sprig.

Blackberry Daiquiri

Ingredients:

Handful of fresh blackberries

2 ½ oz Kōloa Kauaʻi White Rum

1 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

Directions: In a cocktail shaker, muddle the blackberries so that they release their colorful juice. Add the rum, lime juice and simple syrup. Shake well with ice and then pour, using a fine-mesh strainer, into a chilled serving glass.

Don Michelada

Ingredients:

Makes 1 serving

1 oz. Tequila Don Julio Reposado

4 oz. Filthy (Brand) Bloody Mary Mix®

Top with Mexican Cerveza

Tajin Twist®

Zumba Pica Tirolo Chamoy Straw

Glass: 16 oz. highball glass

Garnish: Tajin Rim

Directions: Rim cup 16oz cup with Tajin Twist® seasoning. Add Tequila Don Julio Reposado and Filthy Bloody Mary Mix®. Fill with ice and top with 3oz of Mexican Cerveza. Use the chamoy straw to mix ingredients prior to enjoying.