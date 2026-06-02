Kaleidoscope Park Partners With NFL Players to Host “For The Family Day” Community Event

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FRISCO, Texas (June 1, 2026) – Kaleidoscope Park, in partnership with the Ascendancy Group, is teaming up with current NFL player Sam Williams and former NFL player Charles Haley to host a free, family-friendly community event on Sunday, June 28, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Kaleidoscope Park in Frisco. Benefiting The Tackle Tomorrow Foundation, this high-energy celebration invites families and children of all ages to enjoy a dynamic day of fun, featuring a live DJ, a foam bubble party, interactive stations, lawn games, a variety of local food trucks and vendors, and more. Designed to bring the community together, the event offers the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories, enjoy the outdoors, and celebrate the power of play, connection, and community all while supporting the Tackle Tomorrow Foundation.

“Partnerships like this allow us to expand our impact and bring powerful, purpose-driven experiences to the Park,” said Shawn Jackson, Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Park. “We’re excited to welcome Tackle Tomorrow to Kaleidoscope Park for a day that inspires and uplifts our community.”

“I was taken in by a family that accepted me, helped me grow, and never treated me any differently. That experience shaped my understanding of what family truly represents. I learned that family isn’t always about blood – it’s about love, support, and the people who choose to stand beside you through every stage of life. As I grew older and entered the NFL, that lesson came full circle. Charles Haley took me under his wing and welcomed me into his family. He became a mentor, a role model, and someone who showed me the importance of giving back and investing in others. That’s what

For the Family Day is all about – making sure every child feels seen, supported, and loved. It’s about creating a space where families can come together, enjoy themselves, and know their community is behind them. Partnering with Charles Haley and the Tackle Tomorrow Foundation means so much to me because we share the same mission: helping kids believe in themselves and know they have people in their corner. That’s the kind of family, support system, and community every child deserves.” Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys Defensive End and Founder of For the Family

“At Tackle Tomorrow, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to succeed. Events like For the Family Day help connect families with valuable resources, encourage learning, and strengthen the support systems that help children thrive. When communities come together, amazing things happen.” Charles Haley, Former NFL Player and Founder of Tackle Tomorrow

“When Sam brought this idea to me, I knew we had to make it happen. The goal was simple: put together a day that families actually want to come back to next year. An experience that feels good, that the kids remember, and that gives our local vendors a chance to be part of something the community appreciates. That’s what this is. Kaleidoscope Park and Tackle Tomorrow were the right partners to make it real, and I’m looking forward to seeing it all come together.” Rodney Smith, Founder & CEO of The Ascendancy Group

ABOUT KALEIDOSCOPE PARK

Kaleidoscope Park is a dynamic, innovative arts and culture destination for North Texas that celebrated its Grand Opening in October 2024. The Park is home to free, year-round public programming, including markets, diverse musical and dance performances, and a variety of health and recreational activities. The Park features monumental works of public art, architecture, and gardens set among a children’s play area, dog park, performance lawn, outdoor workspaces, and shaded promenades and plazas. Learn more at kaleidoscopepark.org.

ABOUT THE KALEIDOSCOPE PARK FOUNDATION

Kaleidoscope Park Foundation is a nonprofit public-private partnership between Communities Foundation of Texas and the City of Frisco. The Foundation’s mission is to thoughtfully engage the diverse and rapidly growing communities of North Texas through free public arts and culture programming that is genuine, inclusive, and accessible. Operating as a Foundation supported by private donations, financial support for development, operations, and programming is always welcome.

ABOUT COMMUNITIES FOUNDATION OF TEXAS

The mission of Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) is to improve the lives of all people in our community by investing in their health, wealth, living, and learning. With a vision of building thriving communities for all, CFT works locally and across the state with many individuals, families, companies, foundations, and nonprofits through a variety of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking initiatives. CFT is committed to serving and understanding donor needs, expertly handling complex gifts, wisely managing charitable funds, and leveraging its community knowledge to increase charitable impact, in addition to powering several initiatives including the W. W. Caruth, Jr. Fund at CFT, CFT’s Center for Business Impact, Educate Texas at CFT, Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy at CFT, GiveWisely, and CFT’s North Texas Giving Day. CFT’s North Texas Giving Day raised $70 million on a single day in 2024 to help over 3,200 North Texas nonprofits. Learn more at CFTexas.org.



ABOUT HALL PARK

A pioneering development in Frisco since the mid-1990s, HALL Park today encompasses 2.2 million square feet of office and retail space throughout 15 buildings. One-third of the park is dedicated to green space and includes three miles of walking trails, over 200 works of art including the Texas Sculpture Garden, the largest private collection of contemporary Texas sculpture made available to the public. In October 2021, its developer, HALL Group, commenced construction on the first phase of its new masterplan development that will evolve HALL Park into a dynamic mixed-use community. Upon completion, the full masterplan–anticipated to span 15-20 years of development–will encompass approximately 9.5 million square feet of usable mixed-use space, including residential, with a projected value of around $7 billion. Learn more at hallpark.com.

TACKLE TOMORROW FOUNDATION

The Tackle Tomorrow Foundation is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving early childhood literacy rates among students in underserved communities. Through targeted educational programming and community engagement, the organization works to break cycles of poverty by fostering hope, advancement, and long-term opportunities. Since its founding, Tackle Tomorrow has impacted more than 3,000 students, helping inspire and equip the next generation to become confident, lifelong learners.