Teacher Arrested in Connection With Voyeurism Investigation Involving Student

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DUNCANVILLE – The Duncanville Police Department has arrested Garrett Davis following an investigation into allegations of voyeurism involving an educator and a student.

On April 13, 2026, Duncanville ISD Police Department was made aware of allegations of an improper relationship between a Duncanville ISD teacher and a student. Duncanville ISD PD immediately began working with the Duncanville Police Department to fully investigate the matter. On Friday, May 1 detectives from the Duncanville PD arrested Davis after a signed warrant was issued.

Upon becoming aware of the allegations, the district acted immediately to remove the individual’s access to students and made all required reports in accordance with district policy and state law.

We appreciate the individual who came forward to report this information. Their willingness to speak up played an important role in bringing this matter to light.

Out of an abundance of caution, there is concern that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information related to this matter is encouraged to come forward and report it to either the Duncanville Police Department or Duncanville ISD Police.

Duncanville ISD takes these matters very seriously, and the safety and well-being of students remain the district’s highest priority. Anyone with information related to this matter is encouraged to come forward and report it to the Duncanville Police Department or Duncanville ISD Police.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective Hernandez at 972-707-3842 or the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-5037.