Cedar Hill Wins Five Gold Medals at Area Track Meet

The teams will compete at the Regional Meet next Friday and Saturday in Waco

The Cedar Hill High School Track & Field Teams combined to win five gold medals at the Area Track & Field Meet on Thursday in Waco.

Senior Brya Brewer, a Texas Tech commit, led the way, winning the Triple Jump (41-0 ¼) and the Long Jump (18-6). Brewer advanced to next weekend’s Regional Meet in Waco in four events, as she is part of both the 4×200 Relay (fourth-1:42.63) and the 4×400 Relay (third-4:06.61).

The Girls Team finished sixth at the Meet (out of 16 schools) with 48 points.

On the boys side, senior Diallo Good won the 100 Meter (10.97) and was part of the gold medal 4×100 Team (41.58). Sophomore Ryan White won the Shot Put (49-11 ½).

Senior DaCorey Ware, an Illinois commit, finished second in the 200 (21.73), and the 4×200 Relay Team finished second in 1:25.67.

The Boys finished fourth out of 12 schools, with 68 points.

The top two competitors (and the top third place competitor in the state) at next week’s Regional Meet will advance to the UIL Class 6A State Track & Field Meet on Saturday, May 8 at the University of Texas in Austin.

