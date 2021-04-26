Brewer, Two Relay Teams Qualify for State Track & Field Meet

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Brewer Top High School Girls Triple Jumper in the US

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School senior Brya Brewer and two CHHS Boys Relay Teams qualified for the UIL Class 6A State Track & Field Meet, which will be held on May 8 at the University of Texas in Austin.

Brewer, a Texas Tech commit, had never competed in the Triple Jump, but she is now the top high school girls triple jumper in the United States. She won the gold medal at the Region 2 Championship on Saturday in Waco, with a 42 foot, 11.5 inch effort.

She also qualified in the Long Jump by finishing second (19-1 ½) on Friday in Waco.

Cedar Hill Boys Track & Field Team Won Gold Medal

The Cedar Hill Boys Track & Field Team finished third at the Region 2 Meet, with 48 points, behind The Woodlands and The Woodlands College Park.

The 4×100 Meter Relay all-senior team – Kaleb Green, Diallo Good, Brian Rainey and DaCorey Ware won the gold medal on Saturday in 41.5 seconds. Rainey, a wide receiver on the CHHS Football Team, is headed to Trinity University in San Antonio to play football.

The 4×200 Meter Relay Team of with Green, junior Robert Richardson, Ware and Good finished second in 1:25.68.

Ware is committed to the University of Illinois.

