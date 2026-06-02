African American Museum, Dallas Unveils Major Renovations

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The African American Museum, Dallas and Dallas City officials celebrated major renovations, new investments and partnerships at the Fair Park cultural institution. The multi-million-dollar enhancements extend from the soaring rotunda to a fully renovated auditorium and the development of two conservation labs. Leaders from the African American Museum, Dallas and the City of Dallas joined community partners May 28 to celebrate the unveiling.

Building upon the legacy created by museum founder Dr. Harry Robinson Jr. during his 50-year tenure, the enhancements are designed to strengthen preservation efforts, modernize public spaces and system integrations, and enhance the visitor experience for generations to come.

African American Museum, Dallas President/CEO

“This remarkable restoration work was made possible through the guidance and responsive collaboration of the City of Dallas leadership and staff, our donors, our community partners, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department,” said Lisa Brown Ross, president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas. “We are thankful for their belief in the Museum’s mission and to the Fair Park cultural district.”

During the museum’s recent three-month closure, the institution completed critical infrastructure, security and technology upgrades, including facility-wide safety improvements, environmental monitoring systems, HVAC and boiler enhancements. New protections designed to safeguard the museum’s archives and collections from fire, smoke and environmental damage were also implemented.

“The African American Museum is a valued Fair Park campus partner with deep roots in Dallas and the Fair Park communities. When you experience the museum’s new look, you’ll see how these improvements continue its legacy of opening doors to new cultural opportunities. These investments reflect the State and the City’s ongoing commitment to reinvesting in Fair Park. This is just the beginning of much more ahead, Fair Park is back, and we’re no longer just talking about progress, we’re making it happen.” said John D. Jenkins, director of Dallas Park and Recreation.

Major Transformations

Additionally, the improvements include significant upgrades to public-facing spaces throughout the museum. The auditorium underwent a major transformation with accessibility improvements, a rebuilt stage upgraded with new audio and lighting systems, replacement flooring and ongoing stage curtain enhancements. Public galleries and assembly areas received fresh interior painting and new flooring, while additional ADA signage, hearing-assistance devices and a new visitor welcome desk are under way.

“This investment in the African American Museum reflects Dallas’ commitment to preserving and celebrating the history, culture and contributions of the Black community for generations to come,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “The museum has long been an important part of Fair Park and our city’s cultural identity, and these improvements will help ensure residents and visitors continue to experience the stories, art and history that make this institution so meaningful.”

Leading-Edge Preservation and Conservation

Ross noted the establishment of leading-edge preservation capabilities through the creation of new archives storage and conservation spaces, compact archival shelving and ongoing development of specialized conservation laboratories and storage areas tied to the Freedman’s Cemetery collection.

At the same time, museum staff, interns and volunteers worked extensively to inventory, catalog and rehouse the museum’s collections, with more than 1,000 pieces of African American fine art, folk art and historic Black Dallas photography cataloged to date. The work also includes new interpretive planning and technology enhancements for the forthcoming Facing the Rising Sun: Freedman’s Cemetery exhibition to create a more engaging experience for visitors, which will be unveiled later this year.

“I’m elated to see these improvements in action,” said Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua. “These investments at the African American Museum reflect Dallas’ commitment to preserving Black history, strengthening Fair Park’s cultural institutions, and ensuring future generations can experience and learn from the stories that shaped our city.”

African American Museum Funding

Funding for the African American Museum comes from federal and philanthropic sources. Funding for the building improvements was made possible primarily from a $4.05 million dollar grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, administered through the City of Dallas and overseen by the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and the Office of Arts and Culture. Additionally, former Texas State Rep. Helen Giddings announced a $250,000 gift from H-E-B to support the museum renovations.

“The African American Museum’s first 50 years represent an undeniably extraordinary chapter of achievement and service to our community and our nation’s cultural history,” said Rep. Giddings. “Yet we believe the most exciting chapter is still ahead. With the continued partnership of civic leaders, supporters, and friends across the community, the Museum is positioned to grow in ways that will inspire generations to come.”

The new conservation labs – designed to preserve the museum’s archival, fine art and folk art collection including historic documents, photographs, rare books and recordings – are being funded through two major resources. A $250,000 grant from Communities Foundation of Texas helped establish the Harry Robinson Jr. Research and Conservation Lab, while a $3 million grant from the Texas Historical Commission will fund Phases II and III of the project, including a fully equipped Conservation Center and new climate-controlled storage areas.

Mandela Exhibition Opens June 13

The improvements come as Dallas prepares to welcome millions of visitors from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including FIFA Fan Festival activities at Fair Park. As part of those festivities, the African American Museum will present Mandela: The Official Exhibition, opening June 13 and running through Nov. 1. The exhibition explores the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, one of the world’s most influential champions of freedom and justice, whose vision of reconciliation, leadership and service continues to inspire people across the globe. The exhibition also highlights Mandela’s passion for fútbol and his efforts to help bring the FIFA World Cup to South Africa.

The African American Museum, Dallas

The African American Museum, Dallas was founded in 1974 as a part of Bishop College and has operated independently since 1979. For more than 50 years, the African American Museum, Dallas has stood as a cultural beacon in Dallas and the southwestern United States. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum, Dallas is the only museum in the Southwest devoted to the collection, preservation, and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials that relate to the African American experience.

Anchored by ongoing funding from the City of Dallas through its Office of Arts and Culture, the Museum’s responsibility is to ensure that these irreplaceable treasures will endure to educate and inspire current and future generations. The African American Museum, Dallas incorporates a wide variety of visual art forms and historical documents that portray the African American experience in the nation, the Southwest and Dallas. The Museum has a small but rich collection of African art, African American fine art, and one of the largest African American folk art and decorative art collections in the United States. Learn more at aamdallas.org.