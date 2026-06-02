Facebook Instagram
Home Food DQ’s June Blizzard of the Month Is the Drumstick Blizzard

DQ’s June Blizzard of the Month Is the Drumstick Blizzard

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

BEDFORD, Texas (June 2, 2026) – School is out for summer and DQ restaurants in Texas have the perfect reason to add a sweet treat to your summer plans. This June, the fan-favorite Drumstick® Blizzard Treat returns as the June Blizzard of the Month for a limited time through June 30.

This nostalgic summer treat blends choco-covered Drumstick pieces with DQ’s world-famous soft serve. The sweetness from DQ’s signature soft serve with the salty crunch of peanuts brings those iconic flavors of a classic Drumstick cone to the next level.

Just one red spoonful of the Drumstick Blizzard Treat will have DQ fans coming back for more. This Blizzard Treat captures the ultimate feeling of summertime nostalgia, bringing back memories of neighborhood bike rides, afternoons at the pool, backyard cookouts, and all the sweet moments that make summertime the best time.

“It is always exciting to bring back a fan favorite like the Drumstick Blizzard Treat,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The sweet and salty flavor combination is hard to beat, making it the perfect treat to enjoy with friends and family this month.”

For fans wanting an extra taste of nostalgia , DQ restaurants in Texas are also serving up the Breakfast Treat Collection, featuring the Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat, Fruity Pebbles Shake, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone.

For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, X or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

Previous articleAlzheimer’s Association Encourages Texas Residents to Take Charge of Their Brain Healt
Next articleTEA launches Educator Misconduct Dashboard and Student Protection Resource Center
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
Instagram Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Focus Daily News