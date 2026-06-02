DQ’s June Blizzard of the Month Is the Drumstick Blizzard

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BEDFORD, Texas (June 2, 2026) – School is out for summer and DQ restaurants in Texas have the perfect reason to add a sweet treat to your summer plans. This June, the fan-favorite Drumstick® Blizzard Treat returns as the June Blizzard of the Month for a limited time through June 30.

This nostalgic summer treat blends choco-covered Drumstick pieces with DQ’s world-famous soft serve. The sweetness from DQ’s signature soft serve with the salty crunch of peanuts brings those iconic flavors of a classic Drumstick cone to the next level.

Just one red spoonful of the Drumstick Blizzard Treat will have DQ fans coming back for more. This Blizzard Treat captures the ultimate feeling of summertime nostalgia, bringing back memories of neighborhood bike rides, afternoons at the pool, backyard cookouts, and all the sweet moments that make summertime the best time.

“It is always exciting to bring back a fan favorite like the Drumstick Blizzard Treat,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “The sweet and salty flavor combination is hard to beat, making it the perfect treat to enjoy with friends and family this month.”

For fans wanting an extra taste of nostalgia , DQ restaurants in Texas are also serving up the Breakfast Treat Collection, featuring the Choco Frosted Donut Blizzard Treat, Fruity Pebbles Shake, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dipped Cone.

For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, X or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.