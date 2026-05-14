Marlon Goff Named Duncanville Director of Economic Development

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The City of Duncanville has selected Marlon Goff as its new Director of Economic Development, effective Monday, May 4, 2026. Goff brings more than 25 years of experience in local government and economic development, including service over the past year as the City’s Assistant Director and Interim Director.

City leadership noted that Goff’s performance in the interim role, along with his familiarity with the organization and its current initiatives, positions him to continue building momentum and advancing Duncanville’s economic development efforts.

Marlon Goff Leadership Roles

His background includes executive leadership roles such as Development Services Director and Economic Development Administrator for the City of Glenn Heights, Urban Redevelopment Manager for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, and Business Development Coordinator for the City of Fort Worth.

“Marlon has done an excellent job in the interim role, and his familiarity with our organization and current initiatives will allow him to build momentum and continue advancing our economic development efforts,” said Interim City Manager Richard B. Abernethy.

Goff’s professional background spans municipal finance, real estate development, organizational leadership, and community engagement. Through his consulting practice with MW Group, LLC, and his work across multiple Texas municipalities, he has developed experience in fostering business-friendly environments while maintaining sound fiscal management and community development principles.

Goff Involved in Duncanville Community

A Duncanville resident, Goff has also demonstrated strong civic leadership through his service as Board President of the Duncanville Community and Economic Development Corporation and as a member of the City of Duncanville’s Tax Increment Finance Board. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Saint Mary and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is also a licensed Texas real estate professional and a TEA-certified K–12 educator in Economics and Government.

In his new role, Goff will lead the City’s economic development initiatives, support strategic growth opportunities, and continue efforts to strengthen Duncanville’s business environment for residents, stakeholders, and the broader community.

Please join the City of Duncanville in congratulating Marlon Goff as he begins his new role.