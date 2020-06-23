Peters Returns To CHISD As Bessie Coleman Middle School Principal

Bessie Coleman Middle School Welcomes Jared Peters As Principal

(CEDAR HILL, TX) – Jared Peters is returning to the Cedar Hill Independent School District as the principal of Bessie Coleman Middle School.

The CHISD Board of Trustees approved Peters’ hiring at its meeting on Monday night.

“Cedar Hill ISD is delighted to welcome Jared Peters back to the District,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Jared did an excellent job with the District, and we believe he will continue to impact Bessie Coleman Middle School scholars for many years.”

Peters was an assistant principal at Permenter Middle School for four years, helping the campus earn “Recognized” status from the Texas Education Agency.

Peters has worked in Mansfield ISD for the past seven years. He was an Academic Associate Principal and an Assistant Principal.

Working Towards Positive Change

Peters and his wife, Destiney, are the proud parents of two sons.

“I am a passionate educator who believes that every individual is gifted and that education is a tool that can be used to draw out those gifts,” Peters said. “My goal is to enable other educators, in every area of the campus, to help create a positive change.”

