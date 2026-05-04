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Home Food Alcohol Elevate Your Cinco de Mayo with Craft Tequila Cocktails

Elevate Your Cinco de Mayo with Craft Tequila Cocktails

By
Kristin Barclay
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Photo courtesy Flecha Azul

Cinco de Mayo is basically the official kickoff to “Patio Season,” and a mediocre mixer simply won’t cut it when the sun is out and the vibes are high. Whether you’re throwing a full-blown fiesta or just looking for an excuse to salt a rim on a Taco Tuesday, a killer cocktail menu is the star of the party. We’re sharing everything from the timeless Traditional Margarita to a spicy-sweet Hot Honey Peach twist, plus refreshing crowd-pleasers like the Paloma and a crisp Cucumber Cooler.

The real game-changer? Don’t skimp on the good stuff. Using a high-quality, 100% agave tequila and ditching the neon-colored bottled mixes for fresh-squeezed lime juice makes a world of difference. It’s the difference between a drink that’s “just okay” and one that has your friends asking for your secret recipe before the first round is even finished.

Peach Hot Honey Margarita

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
1 oz Triple Sec
1 oz Lime Juice
1 oz Hot Honey Peach Puree
2 peaches chopped
3 Tbsp hot honey
1 Tbsp Agave syrup
2 Tbsp water

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice. Double strain into an ice-filled cocktail glass. For hot honey peach puree add ingredients to a small pot. Bring to a boil and let simmer over a medium low heat until soft, about 15-20 minutes. Let cool. Transfer to a blender and blend until pureed. Store in the refrigerator until needed.

Clean AF (Additive Free) Margarita

Photo courtesy Flecha Azul

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
2 dashes orange bitters

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into a salt rimmed and ice-filled glass.

Flecha Azul Spritz 

Photo courtesy Flecha Azul

 

INGREDIENTS:

2oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
Top off with Sparking Wine

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine Blanco and grapefruit juice in a glass with ice. Stir. Top with Sparkling Wine. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and mint.

Ranch Water

Ingredients
1.5 oz Dobel Blanco
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Topo Chico Sparkling Water
Garnish: Lime Skin or Wheel

Directions

Step 1 Add Dobel Blanco and fresh lime juice to a highball glass filled with ice
Step 2 Top with Topo Chico and give it a gentle stir
Step 3 Garnish with a lime wheel or a twist of lime peel

Cucumber Cooler

Ingredients
2 oz Dobel Blanco
2 Lime Wedges
6 Mint Leaves
3 Cucumber Coins
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Directions
Step 1 In a cocktail shaker, add lime wedges, mint leaves, and cucumber coins
Step 2 Muddle to release lime juice and break down the cucumber
Step 3 Add Dobel Blanco to your shaker with ice, and shake vigorously
Step 4 Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice and top with topo chico
Step 5 Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wheel, and mint sprig

Blanco Sunrise

Ingredients
2 oz Dobel Blanco
4 oz Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice
0.5 oz Grenadine
Garnish: Orange Slice and Maraschino Cherry

Directions
Step 1 Add Dobel Blanco to an ice-filled glass
Step 2 Add orange juice and gently stir
Step 3 Slowly pour grenadine to create desired sunrise effect
Step 4 Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry

La Rosa

Ingredients:
2 oz Partida Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz Guava Nectar
0.5 oz Strawberry Purée
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Sparkling Rosé
Garnish: Upward Cut Strawberries

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a spritz glass with ice. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with upward cut strawberries.

Peach Margarita

Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 Orange Liqueur
1.5 oz Fresh Peach Juice
​0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Peach Slice and rim rocks glass with Tajín

Directions: Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.

Bribon Paloma

Ingredients
2 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco
2 oz grapefruit juice
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz agave or simple syrup
Soda

Directions

Optional: Rim a tall glass with a lime wedge and dip in salt.
Combine all ingredients (except the soda) in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
Strain into a tall glass over fresh ice, top with soda, and garnish.

 

Moonlit Ranch Water

4 Fresh Raspberries
0.50 oz agave
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 oz Pantalones Reposado Tequila
4 oz Topo Chico
Garnish: tajin, lime wedge & fresh raspberries

Preparation:

In a highball glass, gently muddle raspberries with the agave
Add tequila, lime, and ice
Top off with soda water and stir gently
Garnish and serve
For a stronger berry flavor, you can add a splash of raspberry puree

Hibiscus Cooler

Ingredients
.50oz. Agave Syrup
.75oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila
1oz. Hibiscus Tea
Top with soda water

Directions
Add all ingredients minus soda water to a shaker tin with ice.

Shake then strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with dried hibiscus flowers and lime wheel.

Tequila Margarita

Ingredients
.25 oz Agave
2 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila
Fever-Tree Classic Margarita Mix

Directions
Method: Add Mezcal and Agave to shaker and shake. Pour into glass with ice. Fill rest of glass with Fever-Tree Classic Margarita Mix.

Garnish with Lime

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Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
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