Elevate Your Cinco de Mayo with Craft Tequila Cocktails

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Cinco de Mayo is basically the official kickoff to “Patio Season,” and a mediocre mixer simply won’t cut it when the sun is out and the vibes are high. Whether you’re throwing a full-blown fiesta or just looking for an excuse to salt a rim on a Taco Tuesday, a killer cocktail menu is the star of the party. We’re sharing everything from the timeless Traditional Margarita to a spicy-sweet Hot Honey Peach twist, plus refreshing crowd-pleasers like the Paloma and a crisp Cucumber Cooler.

The real game-changer? Don’t skimp on the good stuff. Using a high-quality, 100% agave tequila and ditching the neon-colored bottled mixes for fresh-squeezed lime juice makes a world of difference. It’s the difference between a drink that’s “just okay” and one that has your friends asking for your secret recipe before the first round is even finished.

Peach Hot Honey Margarita

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

1 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Hot Honey Peach Puree

2 peaches chopped

3 Tbsp hot honey

1 Tbsp Agave syrup

2 Tbsp water

INSTRUCTIONS:

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice. Double strain into an ice-filled cocktail glass. For hot honey peach puree add ingredients to a small pot. Bring to a boil and let simmer over a medium low heat until soft, about 15-20 minutes. Let cool. Transfer to a blender and blend until pureed. Store in the refrigerator until needed.

Clean AF (Additive Free) Margarita

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 dashes orange bitters

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into a salt rimmed and ice-filled glass.

Flecha Azul Spritz

INGREDIENTS:

2oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

Top off with Sparking Wine

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine Blanco and grapefruit juice in a glass with ice. Stir. Top with Sparkling Wine. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and mint.

Ranch Water

Ingredients

1.5 oz Dobel Blanco

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Garnish: Lime Skin or Wheel

Directions

Step 1 Add Dobel Blanco and fresh lime juice to a highball glass filled with ice

Step 2 Top with Topo Chico and give it a gentle stir

Step 3 Garnish with a lime wheel or a twist of lime peel

Cucumber Cooler

Ingredients

2 oz Dobel Blanco

2 Lime Wedges

6 Mint Leaves

3 Cucumber Coins

Topo Chico Mineral Water

Directions

Step 1 In a cocktail shaker, add lime wedges, mint leaves, and cucumber coins

Step 2 Muddle to release lime juice and break down the cucumber

Step 3 Add Dobel Blanco to your shaker with ice, and shake vigorously

Step 4 Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice and top with topo chico

Step 5 Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wheel, and mint sprig

Blanco Sunrise

Ingredients

2 oz Dobel Blanco

4 oz Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

0.5 oz Grenadine

Garnish: Orange Slice and Maraschino Cherry

Directions

Step 1 Add Dobel Blanco to an ice-filled glass

Step 2 Add orange juice and gently stir

Step 3 Slowly pour grenadine to create desired sunrise effect

Step 4 Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry

La Rosa

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz Guava Nectar

0.5 oz Strawberry Purée

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Sparkling Rosé

Garnish: Upward Cut Strawberries

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a spritz glass with ice. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with upward cut strawberries.

Peach Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 Orange Liqueur

1.5 oz Fresh Peach Juice

​0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Peach Slice and rim rocks glass with Tajín

Directions: Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.

Bribon Paloma

Ingredients

2 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco

2 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz agave or simple syrup

Soda

Directions

Optional: Rim a tall glass with a lime wedge and dip in salt.

Combine all ingredients (except the soda) in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into a tall glass over fresh ice, top with soda, and garnish.

Moonlit Ranch Water

4 Fresh Raspberries

0.50 oz agave

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Pantalones Reposado Tequila

4 oz Topo Chico

Garnish: tajin, lime wedge & fresh raspberries

Preparation:

In a highball glass, gently muddle raspberries with the agave

Add tequila, lime, and ice

Top off with soda water and stir gently

Garnish and serve

For a stronger berry flavor, you can add a splash of raspberry puree

Hibiscus Cooler

Ingredients

.50oz. Agave Syrup

.75oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila

1oz. Hibiscus Tea

Top with soda water

Directions

Add all ingredients minus soda water to a shaker tin with ice.

Shake then strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with dried hibiscus flowers and lime wheel.

Tequila Margarita

Ingredients

.25 oz Agave

2 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila

Fever-Tree Classic Margarita Mix

Directions

Method: Add Mezcal and Agave to shaker and shake. Pour into glass with ice. Fill rest of glass with Fever-Tree Classic Margarita Mix.

Garnish with Lime