Elevate Your Cinco de Mayo with Craft Tequila Cocktails

Cinco de Mayo is basically the official kickoff to “Patio Season,” and a mediocre mixer simply won’t cut it when the sun is out and the vibes are high. Whether you’re throwing a full-blown fiesta or just looking for an excuse to salt a rim on a Taco Tuesday, a killer cocktail menu is the star of the party. We’re sharing everything from the timeless Traditional Margarita to a spicy-sweet Hot Honey Peach twist, plus refreshing crowd-pleasers like the Paloma and a crisp Cucumber Cooler.
The real game-changer? Don’t skimp on the good stuff. Using a high-quality, 100% agave tequila and ditching the neon-colored bottled mixes for fresh-squeezed lime juice makes a world of difference. It’s the difference between a drink that’s “just okay” and one that has your friends asking for your secret recipe before the first round is even finished.
Peach Hot Honey Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
1 oz Triple Sec
1 oz Lime Juice
1 oz Hot Honey Peach Puree
2 peaches chopped
3 Tbsp hot honey
1 Tbsp Agave syrup
2 Tbsp water
INSTRUCTIONS:
Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice. Double strain into an ice-filled cocktail glass. For hot honey peach puree add ingredients to a small pot. Bring to a boil and let simmer over a medium low heat until soft, about 15-20 minutes. Let cool. Transfer to a blender and blend until pureed. Store in the refrigerator until needed.
Clean AF (Additive Free) Margarita
INGREDIENTS:
2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice
1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
2 dashes orange bitters
INSTRUCTIONS:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into a salt rimmed and ice-filled glass.
Flecha Azul Spritz
INGREDIENTS:
2oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
2 oz Grapefruit Juice
Top off with Sparking Wine
INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine Blanco and grapefruit juice in a glass with ice. Stir. Top with Sparkling Wine. Garnish with a grapefruit slice and mint.
Ranch Water
Ingredients
1.5 oz Dobel Blanco
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Topo Chico Sparkling Water
Garnish: Lime Skin or Wheel
Directions
Step 1 Add Dobel Blanco and fresh lime juice to a highball glass filled with ice
Step 2 Top with Topo Chico and give it a gentle stir
Step 3 Garnish with a lime wheel or a twist of lime peel
Cucumber Cooler
Ingredients
2 oz Dobel Blanco
2 Lime Wedges
6 Mint Leaves
3 Cucumber Coins
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Directions
Step 1 In a cocktail shaker, add lime wedges, mint leaves, and cucumber coins
Step 2 Muddle to release lime juice and break down the cucumber
Step 3 Add Dobel Blanco to your shaker with ice, and shake vigorously
Step 4 Strain into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice and top with topo chico
Step 5 Garnish with a cucumber slice, lime wheel, and mint sprig
Blanco Sunrise
Ingredients
2 oz Dobel Blanco
4 oz Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice
0.5 oz Grenadine
Garnish: Orange Slice and Maraschino Cherry
Directions
Step 1 Add Dobel Blanco to an ice-filled glass
Step 2 Add orange juice and gently stir
Step 3 Slowly pour grenadine to create desired sunrise effect
Step 4 Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry
La Rosa
Ingredients:
2 oz Partida Blanco Tequila
1.5 oz Guava Nectar
0.5 oz Strawberry Purée
0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Sparkling Rosé
Garnish: Upward Cut Strawberries
Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a spritz glass with ice. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with upward cut strawberries.
Peach Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco Tequila
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 Orange Liqueur
1.5 oz Fresh Peach Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Peach Slice and rim rocks glass with Tajín
Directions: Rim rocks glass with Tajin. Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.
Bribon Paloma
Ingredients
2 oz Tequila Bribón Blanco
2 oz grapefruit juice
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
0.5 oz agave or simple syrup
Soda
Directions
Optional: Rim a tall glass with a lime wedge and dip in salt.
Combine all ingredients (except the soda) in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
Strain into a tall glass over fresh ice, top with soda, and garnish.
Moonlit Ranch Water
4 Fresh Raspberries
0.50 oz agave
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 oz Pantalones Reposado Tequila
4 oz Topo Chico
Garnish: tajin, lime wedge & fresh raspberries
Preparation:
In a highball glass, gently muddle raspberries with the agave
Add tequila, lime, and ice
Top off with soda water and stir gently
Garnish and serve
For a stronger berry flavor, you can add a splash of raspberry puree
Hibiscus Cooler
Ingredients
.50oz. Agave Syrup
.75oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila
1oz. Hibiscus Tea
Top with soda water
Directions
Add all ingredients minus soda water to a shaker tin with ice.
Shake then strain into a rocks glass over ice.
Top with soda water.
Garnish with dried hibiscus flowers and lime wheel.
Tequila Margarita
Ingredients
.25 oz Agave
2 oz Dos Hombres Blanco Tequila
Fever-Tree Classic Margarita Mix
Directions
Method: Add Mezcal and Agave to shaker and shake. Pour into glass with ice. Fill rest of glass with Fever-Tree Classic Margarita Mix.
Garnish with Lime