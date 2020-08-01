New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County Stay Below 1,000

New COVID-19 Cases Decline, But Hospitalizations & Deaths Remain High

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am August 1, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 614 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 50,590, including 681 confirmed deaths.

The additional 10 confirmed deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

19% Of Symptomatic Patients Are Testing Positive

Over 2,050 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. During this timeframe, 52 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high. About 19% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals tested positive in week 30.

Of the 681 confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities. A total of 1,405 probable cases have been reported to date in Dallas County residents, including 2 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Dallas County Remains At Code Red

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. We continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County with 722 people in acute care for the period ending Friday, July 31.

Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 498 in the 24 hour period ending Friday, July 31. This represents around 25 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. These numbers reflect an increase in hospitalizations. Thus, despite lower case reporting, the number of people with severe illness requiring acute care for COVID-19 remains high in Dallas County.

2nd Deadliest Week In Dallas County From COVID-19

“Today’s numbers mark the seventh day that we’ve been below 1,000 new cases per day. For the week, we had an average of 654 new cases per day, down from 827 the week before, and a total of 77 deaths making this the second deadliest week thus far of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Your efforts at wearing a mask, maintaining six foot distance, using good hand hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home are leading to a reduction in cases. It’s important to remember however that we are still around four times higher in the number of daily cases than we were when the Governor’s Open Texas program began.

Therefore, it is imperative that you keep doing what you’re doing: wear that mask, maintain that six foot distance, have good hand hygiene, and avoid any unnecessary trips outside the home. In other words, only go out to work, for exercise and for essential necessities. If we all do this, we can keep more people from getting sick, keep more businesses open, and hopefully give our kids their best chance to get back to school and see their friends,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Dallas County COVID-19 Resources

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php



Specific Guidance for the Public:

Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

