Judge Jenkins Says This Will Be Deadliest Week In Dallas County

Dallas- Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 1,195 additional positive cases COVID-19. That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 39,191, including 514 deaths. Over the past 7 days, Dallas County has added 7,666 new COVID-19 cases. In the state of Texas, the current positivity rate is 16.9%.

Dallas County reports 16 additional deaths today:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 20’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Deadliest Week In Dallas County To Date

“Today’s 13 deaths mean that this week will be our deadliest thus far regardless of tomorrow’s numbers. Yesterday, Dr. Philip Huang, the Director of Dallas County Health & Human Services and the County’s Health Authority, closed in-person learning and school activities until at least September 8, 2020. This was done after conversation with and input from superintendents of public, private and charter schools.

Your children’s physical, educational, mental and emotional well-being are a top priority and Dallas County will work closely with superintendents, educators, principals, and others to ensure that the decisions made are science based and take into account the many important factors involved in educating children.

There is increasing evidence that wearing a mask is very protective against the spread of COVID-19 and it’s imperative that we all wear our masks when outside our home and within six feet of others. I applaud businesses who are requiring masks and hope that others will follow their lead so that we can keep our economy moving and our population safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

