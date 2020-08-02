BREAKING All Northbound Lanes 287 Closed Due To Fatality

Northbound 287 at Lakeview is closed due to an accident earlier this evening. At approximately 9:00 pm this evening Mansfield EMS, Fire Department and Police responded to an accident on Highway 287. Reports say a passenger was ejected from a vehicle when it rolled over.

Officials have closed all 287 northbound lanes for the next several hours while they investigate the accident.

At this time we’ve been unable to confirm a description of the vehicle or if there were other injuries or vehicles involved. The individual that was ejected has been confirmed as a fatality.

On Facebook someone commented they were passing by the area from Arlington on their way to Dallas and observed a few vehicles speeding by, shortly before the time of the accident. Another individual commented her daughter’s boyfriend was beside the accident and found the person that was ejected. She’s requesting prayer for the 19 year old that witnessed such a tragic event.

We’ll update this post if we receive any additional information.

