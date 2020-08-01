FBI Issues Warning For COVID-19 Tests at Living Health In New Braunfels

FBI Warns Anyone Tested For COVID-19 at Living Health In New Braunfels Test Site Should Be Re-tested

When the FBI tweets a warning about COVID-19 tests using the following words, “Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection”, you can cue the questions, concerns, and conspiracy theories.

Were you tested for #COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels, Texas, recently? Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection. (1/2) — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) August 1, 2020

Twitter users responded with questions including:Why is the FBI involved? Why not HHS?

Why is the FBI involved? Why not HHS? — ApotheCarolRN (@ApotheCarol) August 1, 2020

Another Twitter user responded if the FBI is involved, they must suspect criminal activity.

The only rational reason for the involvement of the FBI (assuming this tweet is actually legitimate) is a suspicion of some type of criminal activity. — William F. Nationalist (@billbarnett65) August 1, 2020

The first deadly virus you have to get tested for and told your positive to know you have it. So scary…. — Marcus Aurelius (@eveningbeach) August 1, 2020

In an official statement FBI San Antonio states: FBI San Antonio is seeking to warn members of the public who were tested for COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels, Texas, in the last several weeks. Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection.

Individuals who were tested at this facility are asked to contact the FBI by calling (210) 225-6741, prompt #1, or online at tips.fbi.gov. Those individuals are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing ER, or nearby urgent care facility for re-testing.

Save

Comments

comments