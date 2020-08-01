FBI Issues Warning For COVID-19 Tests at Living Health In New Braunfels

Screenshot of Tweet by FBI San Antonio

FBI Warns Anyone Tested For COVID-19 at Living Health In New Braunfels Test Site Should Be Re-tested

When the FBI tweets a warning about COVID-19 tests using the following words, “Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection”, you can cue the questions, concerns, and conspiracy theories.

 

Twitter users responded with questions including:Why is the FBI involved? Why not HHS?

Another Twitter user responded if the FBI is involved, they must suspect criminal activity.

In an official statement FBI San Antonio states: FBI San Antonio is seeking to warn members of the public who were tested for COVID-19 at Living Health Holistic Healthcare in New Braunfels, Texas, in the last several weeks. Authorities have reason to suspect the COVID-19 tests administered at the facility should not have been used to diagnose or rule out an active COVID-19 infection.

Individuals who were tested at this facility are asked to contact the FBI by calling (210) 225-6741, prompt #1, or online at tips.fbi.gov. Those individuals are also encouraged to contact their primary care physician, local health department, free-standing ER, or nearby urgent care facility for re-testing.

Screenshot of Tweet by FBI San Antonio
