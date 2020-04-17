DeSoto Native Von Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Broncos linebacker and DeSoto native Von Miller announced yesterday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Miller shared the news because he wants fans to “take this seriously”. Miller has asthma and at first thought his symptoms could be related to his asthma. When he wasn’t improving with the use of his inhaler, he consulted with his doctor to get tested.

“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get thru this!” Miller wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. “Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL.”

"Whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that's what we should do … just do whatever's safe." – @VonMiller#MileHighMorning — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 17, 2020

STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS

“After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.

“Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community.

“Von is the first member of the Broncos’ organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Miller is a graduate of DeSoto High School. After high school he played for Texas A&M before being drafted by the Broncos.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

