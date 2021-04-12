Michele DeWitt Hosts ‘It’s The Wine Talking’ Pairing Event

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Hickory Street Annex Five-course Italian pairing dinner hosted by sommelier and co-founder of FB Society, set for April 30

DALLAS (April 12, 2021) – Take your senses on a trip to Italy during an evening filled with music, wine and more!

On Friday, April 30 from 6:30-9 p.m., satiate your palate while learning the ins and outs of how to choose the perfect Italian wine during Michele DeWitt’s “It’s The Wine Talking – Italian Pairing.” Hosted at the beautiful Hickory Street Annex, DeWitt, co-founder of FB Society and Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 3 advanced sommelier, will guide guests through a five-course food and wine pairing that’ll feature dishes that you’d enjoy during a spring trip to Italy. The special prix-fixe menu, catered by Vestals Catering, will include:

First Course

Sip on Prunotto Roero DOCG Arneis 2019 while enjoying an arugula, fennel and parmesan salad.

Second Course

Taste the delicate fruit notes of Bramito della Sala Chardonnay Umbria IGT 2018 paired with a crab spaghetti with chili, crispy breadcrumbs, Meyer lemon, garlic and red bell pepper sauce.

Third Course

Enjoy the savory and classic red wine, Prunotto Occhetti Nebbiolo, Langhe DOC 2017, paired with chicken with tomato and artichokes, oregano, orange and olives.

Fourth Course

Indulge in Il Bruciato, Guado al Tasso, DOC Super Tuscan 2019 paired with chargrilled beef, grilled onions and mushroom risotto served tableside.

Dessert Course

Finish the tasting with Tormaresca Torcicoda Primitivo Salento IGT 2016 paired perfectly with cooked berries, mascarpone cream and a biscotti cookie.

“I can’t wait to host another fun and entertaining wine pairing event with a cocktail hour, photo op, Capri-inspired décor and the perfect amount of wine education,” DeWitt said. “For this wine pairing dinner, I want guests to leave feeling confident about their Italian wine choices when navigating the grocery store aisle or menu at a restaurant. I look forward to sharing my knowledge of wine while indulging in delicious Italian cuisine alongside family and friends.”

In addition to the wine pairings, guests will have the opportunity to purchase a glass of the highly allocated and revered Antinori Tenuta Tignanello for $40 or a bottle for $150. Antinori Tenuta Tignanello is commonly referred to as one of the most influential wines in the history of Italian viticulture.

Tickets for this special event are $150 per person. There are limited seats available. To purchase a ticket, visit @Its.the.wine.talking on Instagram, @ItsTheWineTalkingMichele on Facebook or Eventbrite.com.

About FB Society

FB Society (formerly Front Burner Restaurants) is the restaurant innovation lab behind unique concepts such as Whiskey Cake, Legacy Hall, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Haywire and more. The company is driven by a thriving culture and constant pursuit of perfection. Its mission is to create and execute experiences never imagined. Known for its creativity, experiential approach, exquisite attention to detail, culinary innovation, and creation and development of emerging brands, the Society now boasts a diverse portfolio of 10 restaurant brands across 25 locations, a one-of-a-kind food hall, Modern Pour and Vestals premium catering, Bingham House event venue, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. and the non-profit Furlough Kitchen, with more concepts on the horizon.

About It’s The Wine Talking

“It’s The Wine Talking” with Michele DeWitt hosts experiences and events for wine lovers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. DeWitt is a WSET Level Three Advanced Sommelier, diploma candidate and wine enthusiast who can recommend the perfect pairing for any occasion. Throughout the year, It’s The Wine Talking hosts educational pairing experiences for people who want to discover the world of wine. To learn about everything from wine etiquette to great grocery finds and upcoming events, follow It’s The Wine Talking on Facebook and Instagram.

