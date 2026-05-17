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DSO Adds Three Free Parks Concerts

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Jo Ann Holt
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DSO Free Parks Concerts
Photo courtesy DSO

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is kicking off summer with three free parks concerts in Downtown Dallas. The DSO invites families, neighbors, and music lovers to enjoy an evening of live symphonic music in the heart of their own communities. The month’s line-up includes:

The Bill & Shirley McIntyre Park Instrument Petting Zoo is May 17. Bring the whole family to this hands-on educational experience featuring an instrument petting zoo and other live musical demonstrations. Plus, learn more about the DSO’s youth programs, including Young Strings, Young Musicians, and more. Bill & Shirley McIntyre Park is located at Flora and Pearl Streets in downtown Dallas.

On May 21, the Bill & Shirley McIntyre Park Chamber Concert rounds out the 2025/26 season with their last park concert. Guests are invited to a fun, intimate one-hour performance featuring the DSO ensemble at Bill & Shirley McIntyre Park.

DSO Memorial Day Parks Concert at Flag Pole Hill

On May 25, the annual Dallas tradition honors the Memorial Day holiday with an uplifting, patriotic program performed under the open sky, and a vibrant fireworks show. The concert will begin at 8:15 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m. Flag Pole Hill is located at 8015 Doran Circle in Dallas.

Each performance features a DSO ensemble, bringing beloved orchestral works, family-friendly favorites, and a celebratory program to audiences of all ages. Guests can unwind in a relaxed outdoor experience that highlights the DSO’s commitment to community engagement and accessible live music.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO), under the leadership of Music Director Fabio Luisi (Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Directorship), presents more than 100 concerts each year at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, one of the world’s finest concert halls. Tracing its origins to a concert with 40 musicians conducted by Hans Kreissig in 1900, the DSO has become the most prominent performing arts organization in the Southwest and is a cornerstone of the 118-acre Dallas Arts District, the largest urban arts district in the nation. Through its acclaimed recordings and international touring, the DSO shares its artistry with audiences around the globe, extending its impact beyond Dallas.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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