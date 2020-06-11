Wedding Giveaway by Flower Mound Event Venue

We have good news for a North Texas couple whose wedding plans were derailed by COVID-19 restrictions! Flower Mound’s River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall offers a wedding giveaway package to one lucky couple.

The new venues are located in River Walk at Central Park, Centurion American’s 158-acre mixed-use project, in Flower Mound. In advance of their opening, the chapel and reception hall are giving away this extensive package.

Wedding Giveaway Package

Full-day rental of both the River Walk Chapel and Water Works Hall complete with a day-of coordinator, tables, chairs, select linens, upgraded lighting package and chargers from the venue management team, Katmo Venues.

Catering package from Catering by Michaelene for up to 150 guests

Four hours of bar service from HD Liquid Catering

8-hour photography package from Brittany Barclay Photography

Wedding cake from Funkie Cakes

Décor selections from Belle Décor

Florals from Coco Fleur

Videography for ceremony from Four Point Wedding Films

Ceremony music from Serenata Strings

Honeymoon suite and groomsmen suite from Courtyard by Marriott

Michael Hallford, new GM for River Walk chapel and Water Works Hall, has over 30 years of experience in the wedding and event industry.

Hallford said, “We kept seeing stories of people whose wedding had to be cancelled due to the necessary event restrictions put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic and it tugged at our heart strings. Cancelling all plans for one of the most important days of your life so abruptly is devastating, and we’re lucky to have such fantastic vendor partners who stepped up to help make this a truly special offering.”

Apply by July 1

To apply for the wedding package, worth approximately $75,000, visit Riverwalkweddinggiveaway.com by July 1. Upload a one-two minute video about how your wedding was ruined by COVID-19, and why you deserve to win. Sponsor and vendors will select their top ten, and the public will narrow it down to two finalists. The sponsor and vendors will then select the winning couple on July 29.

Follow along at the River Walk chapel and reception hall’s Facebook page and Instagram account @RiverWalkDFWEvents for updated information.

Anyone who books their event prior to August 1 receives an upgraded lighting package ($2,300 value) and forgivable deposit. Water Works Hall offers a customizable layout, with maximum capacity of about 200 people. The venue features a catering kitchen, large bridal suite and scenic terrace, connected to the reception hall by a beautiful wooden bridge. The outdoor water feature makes a perfect backdrop for photos. For more information, please visit riverwalkdfwevents.com.

