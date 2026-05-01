Moms Deserve More Days in May

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Moms deserve more than just one day in May, and some local venues are offering a way to make it a month-long celebration.

Hotel 1928, a boutique property renovated and designed by Chip & Joanna Gaines, is turning May into the Month Of Moms by offering an easy, elevated escape designed with moms in mind. The property has become a standout destination in downtown Waco TX, blending historic character with the Gaines’ signature aesthetic, making it perfect for a relaxed Mother’s Day escape.

Featuring $50 breakfast credit at The Brasserie, 15% off at The Retail Shop, and assistance with reservations to Magnolia Table, the hotel’s signature restaurant serving elevated Southern classics with a Texas twist. A guided tour of the Magnolia Story, plus a complimentary choice of Magnolia Table cookbooks, is also included. Any night between May 1-31, guests can book an overnight stay with the promocode:MOM Hotels 1928.

Moms Rule at Scarborough

Skip the expected this Mother’s Day, and give Mom an experience she will never forget at Scarborough Renaissance Festival, where Mom reigns supreme for the day.

Set in a 16th-century English village just south of Dallas in Waxahachie, Scarborough Renaissance Festival turns Mother’s Day into a full-day escape filled with live entertainment, artisan shopping and indulgent fare. In this storybook setting, Mom can enjoy a little royal treatment while the kids take on their roles as loyal subjects and Dad steps in as the knight in shining armor, making the day feel both magical and easy to plan.

Children 12 and under are admitted free on Mother’s Day with each paid adult admission, giving families another reason to spend the day together. Beyond the festivities, Scarborough’s renowned artisan marketplace offers the perfect opportunity to let Mom choose a gift as unique as she is. With more than 200 shoppes throughout the village, guests can discover handcrafted treasures ranging from elegant glassblown art and hand-thrown pottery to Renaissance-inspired crowns, tiaras and circlets fit for a queen.

From start to finish, Scarborough Renaissance Festival offers a Mother’s Day celebration that blends romance, family fun and unforgettable moments. It is more than a gift. It is a full day dedicated to making Mom feel like the queen she truly is.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday now through May 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and is open rain or shine. The 25-acre village recreates an English town celebrating the 1545 visit of King Henry VIII and Queen Katheryn Parr.

The Mexican Invites North Texas Moms

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, The Mexican is inviting families to celebrate in a vibrant, elevated setting with a full day of brunch and dinner service, live entertainment, and its signature bold flavors. Mother’s Day hours, with reservations available from 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing through 9:45 p.m., allowing guests to enjoy offerings throughout the day.

The Mexican will showcase its signature menu alongside standout brunch features that blend traditional Mexican flavors with elevated culinary touches. Guests can start the day with vibrant dishes like Chilaquiles Negros with salsa poblano, charred corn, queso fresco and pulled chicken, or Chilaquiles Verdes topped with eggs, salsa ranchera, black beans and avocado. Brunch favorites also include Huevos a la Cazuela with roasted mushrooms, truffle and Oaxaca/Manchego cheeses, as well as an Omelette Chilango with salsa chilanga, roasted onion and crema mexicana.

The Mexican will also serve its full dinner menu, featuring guest favorites such as fresh ceviches, tacos, enchiladas, premium seafood dishes and slow-braised meats—perfect for families celebrating later in the day. Adding to the experience, a live mariachi band will perform throughout Mother’s Day, bringing energy, culture and a celebratory atmosphere to every table.

Mother’s Day at Torchy’s Tacos

Mother’s Day is getting a month-long upgrade at Torchy’s Tacos this year. They’re partnering with Cinemark to help families treat mom beyond just one day, turning everyday outings into easy, memorable moments all of May.

From May 3 through May 31, the two Texas-based brands are making it easier and sweeter to celebrate. Torchy’s guests who add scratch-made churros to their order receive 75% off their first month of Cinemark Movie Club, the paid subscription program that provides members with one monthly movie ticket, discounts on concessions and more.

Cinemark moviegoers can unlock a free order of churros at Torchy’s with a $1 minimum purchase via Torchy’s Rewards. Whether it’s churros before a movie or dessert after, the collab makes it simple to turn a quick outing into a full Mother’s Day moment.

Maple Leaf Diner Brunch Offers

Celebrate with Mom over a special brunch at Maple Leaf Diner. From eggs benedict to Canadian poutine and brunch cocktails, there is something for the whole family to enjoy in a cozy, welcoming diner atmosphere.

Maple Leaf Diner is also featuring its “Spring into Summer” drink specials through the end of May, making Mother’s Day brunch feel even more festive. Highlights include: Raspberry Whip Cola ($6.50) – Raspberry vanilla Coke topped with raspberry soft whip Iced S’mores Mocha ($7.50) – Iced mocha topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate syrup, and a graham cracker square Sweet Sangria ($8.50)–Red wine, peach schnapps, apple juice, orange juice, and muddled berries.

Moxies Brunch Hours Extended

Moxies is extending brunch hours until 4 p.m. for Mother’s Day celebrations. With a polished yet energetic atmosphere and a standout food and cocktail program, Moxies offers the perfect setting to celebrate Mom in style. Guests can enjoy a leisurely brunch experience with elevated favorites, handcrafted cocktails and a vibrant ambiance that feels both special and inviting.

Select locations, including Plano, will feature an expanded brunch menu — giving guests even more ways to indulge and elevate their celebration. All other locations will lean into thoughtful surprise-and-delight moments in-store to make every mom feel celebrated. It’s a step above the typical brunch outing — blending premium casual dining with a lively, feel-good experience, making it an ideal destination for everything from intimate celebrations to group gatherings.

SER Steak + Spirits

SER Steak + Spirits at the Hilton Anatole is offering a sky-high brunch experience with some of the best views in Dallas. On May 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests can celebrate on the 27th floor with sweeping skyline views alongside an elevated spread of brunch favorites, chef-attended carving stations, and a standout pastry display.

The experience is designed to feel both indulgent and special for the occasion, with pricing at $95 per adult and $35 per child (complimentary for children 2 and under).

Cantina Lime Celebrates Mom

Cantina Lime features Mother’s Day specials all day, during regular operating hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to gather and enjoy a menu that highlights real ingredients, bold flavor, and great value. For one day only, Cantina Lime will operate on a limited menu featuring the restaurant’s signature dishes, including fajitas, enchiladas, and Mexican-inspired desserts such as churros and carrot cake. Appetizers may be available upon request.

As a token of appreciation, moms who dine in on Mother’s Day will receive a complimentary rose. For moms looking to unwind and fully embrace the holiday, the restaurant will also offer a limited-time special on its Red Lulu, Cantina Lime’s take on a refreshing spritzer, priced at $6.99.

With locations in Anna and Denton, Cantina Lime invites Dallas-area locals and visitors to celebrate and honor moms with a memorable dining experience.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Dallas

Mother’s Day is about slowing down and showing the moms in your life just how appreciated they are. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar Dallas is making that easy with two new Mother’s Day menus for a lovely daytime brunch or evening dinner featuring new iterations of the delicious, innovative southern dishes the restaurant is known for, paired with seasonal cocktails.

Highlights include: All Day Menu featuring Orange-Glazed Airline Chicken Breast, BBQ Glazed Filet Mignon Beef Medallions and Strawberry Shortcake; Brunch Menu featuring Carrot Cake Pancakes and Cheesy Heirloom Tomato Tart. All Day Drink Specials including Yardbird Tonic, Southern Passiontini and a Zero Proof Southern Porch Spritz.

Open Palette Offers Curated Experience

On May 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated experience featuring chef-attended stations, fresh pastries, seafood displays, and more. To make the day even more special, Open Palette will also offer $7 mimosas, live music, and an on-site permanent bracelet experience.

Mother’s Day brunch is $69+ per person. Reservations are now available on OpenTable. Located in the Sheraton Dallas Hotel at 400 North Olive Street, Open Palette is the ideal destination to celebrate Mom in the heart of the city.

InSo Las Colinas Celebrates Moms

Celebrate Mother’s Day at InSo Las Colinas with a refined brunch experience on May 10. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy a chef-driven brunch menu rooted in Modern American cuisine with global inspiration, brought to life through InSo’s signature live-fire approach. Highlights include Texas Coastal BBQ Shrimp, Poached Eggs Benedict with spring onion beef pot roast, and Pan-Seared Brioche French Toast with cardamom whipped cream.

The menu also features shareable starters like Post Oak Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends and fresh, seasonal options such as a Kiwi & Blackberry Parfait, alongside desserts like Banana Lumpia and Mandarin Orange Cheesecake.

InSo is a live-fire kitchen where flame, craft, and globally inspired flavors come together in a dynamic, elevated setting. The space evolves throughout the day, offering a composed, refined atmosphere perfect for a celebratory Mother’s Day brunch.

Champions Social Club

A premier private social club located in North Dallas, Champions Social Club is offering a curated lineup of events to entertain and indulge moms this Mother’s Day weekend.

The festivities begin on Saturday, May 9, with a mahjong social hosted by instructor Jovann Walker. Moms and their families, including children ages 16 and up, are invited to enjoy an afternoon of competitive camaraderie with open play and lessons for beginners. For event details and registration, please visit Eventbrite.

On May 10, the club will offer a three-course, $75 prix fixe brunch with seatings available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Delight in a selection of fresh, seasonal favorites crafted by Executive Chef Connie Trujillo.

West + Stone

Located inside Sheraton Fort Worth, West + Stone offers an elevated brunch buffet featuring carved leg of lamb, braised short rib and pan-seared salmon, alongside favorites like brioche French toast, blueberry pancakes and a made-to-order omelet station. Desserts include bourbon caramel bread pudding and petit fours. The brunch is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10, and is priced at $75 per adult and $20 for children 12 and under.

Eataly Mother’s Day Menus

Treat the incredible women in your life to one of these standout dining and experience options at Eataly Dallas. La Pizza & La Pasta and Il Pastaio will serve the following specials, plus a special Spritz in Fiore, concocted with Ramazzotti Rosato Aperitivo, Prosecco, club soda, and edible flowers. Insalata con Carciofi – baby artichoke salad, Castelfranco, wild arugula, lemon dressing, Espelette, Agriform Grana Padano DOP, basil; Spaghetti all’Astice – housemade spaghetti, Canadian lobster, lobster sauce, cherry tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Terra will offer the following specials and the Spritz in Fiore. Crudo di Ricciola – Hamachi crudo, Fresno pepper, toasted almonds, charred orange, chives, flake salt; Linguine ai Ricci – housemade linguine, main wild sea urchin, garlic-oil emulsion, bread crumble, peperoncino powder; and Pesce Spada – seared swordfish, sautéed escarole, Castelvetrano olives, sumac, pine nuts, semi sun-dried tomatoes, bread crumble.

Snooze Eatery Features Flavor-Packed Brunch

This Mother’s Day, Snooze Eatery is inviting families to skip the stress and give Mom what she really wants: a laid-back, flavor-packed brunch and maybe even a chance at her next great getaway.

On Mother’s Day May 10, Snooze locations nationwide will be serving up their signature lineup of bold brunch favorites and refreshing morning sips, making it easy to celebrate without lifting a finger in the kitchen. Guests can dig into a craveable spread of sweet and savory dishes, including: Over-the-top French toast like Viva La French Toast and OMG! French Toast; and

Signature Benedicts like the Smashed Avocado Benny and Bella! Bella! Benny.

Lighter options like the Whipped Cottage Cheese Toast and Protein BLT Bowl, and bright, feel-good cocktails/mocktails like Blackberry Mint Limeade, Strawberry Martini Mimosa and the brand’s signature Bloody Marys.

Brunch with Mom comes with a little extra this year. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Snooze is hosting the SnoozeFest Pancake Flight Sweepstakes, giving guests who dine in a chance to turn Mother’s Day brunch into something even bigger. After enjoying their meal, guests can submit their receipt online for a scratch-off entry to win a Chicago getaway for themselves and a guest, aka, the perfect excuse to bring Mom along. The experience includes a private Pancake Flight jet, a four-night stay at the IC Chicago and VIP access to Lollapalooza, because if anyone deserves a first-class experience, it’s Mom.

Moms Are Welcome at la Madeleine

Starting now, la Madeleine is refreshing its guest-favorite Pick 3 with an irresistible combination of everyday value and elevated flavors. Guests can enjoy a half or whole handcrafted sandwich, side and beverage starting at just $8.99. The real stars this season are two indulgent limited-time artisan sandwiches designed to bring bold, café-style flavor to lunch or dinner:

Hot Honey Ham & Fromage – savory ham layered with melty cheese and finished with a sweet-meets-spicy hot honey kick; and Café Club – a rich, satisfying twist on the classic club, stacked with premium ingredients for a distinctly French-inspired café experience.

To sweeten the occasion: Bonjour Rewards members who spend $30+ online from April 27-May 9 earn a free entrée reward for their next visit. Guests dining on Mother’s Day receive a $5 bounce-back offer.

Fairmont Dallas Pyramid Room

The Pyramid Room at Fairmont Dallas is paying homage to Moms with an elegant dining experience in the heart of downtown. Known for its timeless elegance and ingredient-forward cuisine, The Pyramid Restaurant is proud to present Mother’s Day Brunch on May 10, with seatings from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Toast Mom with a refined brunch featuring seasonal flavors, chef-driven specialties, and decadent desserts. Designed by Executive Chef Adam Reson, the Mother’s Day Brunch menu highlights stations of bright flavors and festive touches. The menu features a special family recipe that pays respect to his mom, Mrs. Vicki’s Chicken & Trees.

Named after his mom, Vicki Reson, the dish was a childhood favorite crafted with love (and to get her kids to eat veggies). Chef Adam enhanced the dish for Fairmont Dallas guests, incorporating herb-rubbed chicken with luscious Parmesan risotto, roasted broccoli, poached egg, and creamy Parmesan gratin. Guests are invited to try this dish rooted in Chef Adam’s mother’s home-cooked recipe, thoughtfully elevated for the occasion. It’s a heartfelt nod to the flavors he grew up with. “From my home to yours.”

Adults are $89 per person, and children 6-12 are $35 per child. Reservations are required and on OpenTable.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Bring the whole family to Dickey’s for Mother’s Day and receive a Free Kid’s Meal with any adult purchase of $15 or more. Valid at participating restaurants for dine-in, or use promo code KIDS85 at checkout on dickeys.com or the Dickey’s mobile app.