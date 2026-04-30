Kyrie Irving Brings the Uncle Drew Circuit to Dallas This Weekend

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DALLAS, TX — April 30, 2026 — The Uncle Drew Circuit by Kyrie Irving will tip off its Dallas stop this week at Lancaster High School, bringing a high-level youth basketball experience focused on craft, competition, and community to North Texas.

Set for May 1–3, 2026 at Lancaster High School, 200 East Wintergreen Road, Lancaster, TX 75134, the Dallas event marks the opening stop of the Circuit’s inaugural season and will feature Boys & Girls divisions from 12U through 17U.

Founded by NBA champion and multi-time All-Star Kyrie Irving in collaboration with Deuce Brand and RK Community Events, the Uncle Drew Circuit is designed to raise the standard in youth basketball by centering player development, discipline, respect, and passion for the game.

Every team competing on the Circuit will receive the full “Pro Treatment,” including custom Deuce Brand uniforms and exclusive ANTA x Kyrie Irving basketball footwear for every player.

“Basketball is a language that’s meant to be passed down with intention,” said Kyrie Irving. “The Uncle Drew Circuit is about teaching the craft, respecting the journey, and sharing the knowledge that lives beyond the stat sheet, so the next generation is grounded in the game itself.”

The Dallas stop is expected to draw competitive youth programs, families, and supporters from across the region for a weekend that showcases elite play while reinforcing the values at the heart of the Circuit’s mission.

Event Details

● Event: Uncle Drew Circuit — Dallas Stop

● Dates: May 1–3, 2026

● Location: Lancaster High School, 200 East Wintergreen Road, Lancaster, TX 75134

● Divisions: Boys & Girls, 12U–17U

About the Uncle Drew Circuit

The Uncle Drew Circuit is a new youth basketball platform founded by Kyrie Irving and built in partnership with Deuce Brand and RK Community Events. More than a tournament series, the Circuit is focused on teaching the game the right way through skill development, competition, and community impact.

About Deuce Brand

Deuce Brand is a basketball apparel and accessory company that was created to embody the underdog mentality in all of us. The core value of our brand is having a #2 mindset while constantly striving to become #1 in everything you do. Based in San Diego, California, and represented worldwide.

About RK Community Events

RK Community Events provides cutting-edge logistics and event management in basketball. RK is the driving force behind established, successful events like The Border League, the Traditional Alliance, The Tarkanian, and the high-level national events of Bigfoot Hoops.