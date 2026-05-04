Broadway Dallas Brings Wicked Back to Fair Park

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Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) bring WICKED, Dallas’s most popular musical, back to the Music Hall at Fair Park May 6–June 14, as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Tickets for the return engagement are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing [email protected].

WICKED Wows Broadway Dallas Fans

The 2021 engagement of WICKED in Dallas was the first Broadway tour in the U.S. to resume performances following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The tour completed a successful 5-week run seen by over 120,000 patrons, with the final gross in ticket sales outperforming the 2016 engagement by 3%. Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED recently celebrated its 22nd Anniversary on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese.

WICKED has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales. In addition to the Broadway production, WICKED in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

WICKED Plot Synopsis

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

The blockbuster film version of WICKED opened on Nov. 22, 2024, and has become the

highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The highly anticipated second film WICKED: FOR GOOD opened on Nov. 21, 2025.

For more information about Broadway Dallas, including its recently announced 2026-2027 season, please visit broadwaydallas.org.