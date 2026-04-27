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Exciting New Exhibitions Open at the Cedar Hill Museum of History

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Jo Ann Holt
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CH museum new exhibits
Lifesize figures with stories to tell, Holt photo

The Cedar Hill Museum of History, a small history museum dedicated to community learning through the preservation of cultural and natural heritage in Cedar Hill, recently opened two new permanent exhibits. The installation of the exhibits coincides with the celebration of the city’s 180th anniversary.

A VIP reception held Sat., April 25, welcomed city officials, museum trustees, and other community leaders to an unveiling of the new exhibits.

Cedar Hill museum presidesnt and administrator
Museum Board President Frankie Lee with Administrator Joy Siler; Holt photo

“We are so excited to share this new, immersive experience of Cedar Hill’s past with the community, especially for this 180th anniversary year of the city,” said Joy Siler, the Administrator of the Museum. “Our vision is to inspire visitors to engage with authentic local history, and this installation is a major part of fulfilling that commitment in a very special way.”

Fabricated in collaboration with the Dallas design firm Museum Arts, Inc., newly framed narratives describing Cedar Hill’s founding and its rapid development in the latter decades of the 19th century emphasize its critical role in the region’s history. “Early Settlement” from 1846-1869 focuses on several of the city’s first families and individuals who came to the area through the Peters Colony.

Cedar Hill museum opens new exhibits
Ruth Ann Bechdol – President of the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation; Council Member Chad A. McCurdy; Mayor Stephen Mason; Council Member Daniel C. Haydin, Jr.; Frankie Lee – President, Museum Board of Directors; photo by Jo Ann Holt

These early settlers are vividly represented by five life-sized figures, accompanied by audio narratives that describe life during Cedar Hill’s establishment as one of the earliest settlements in Dallas County. “Becoming Cedar Hill” from 1870-1899 highlights the ensuing decades of development shaped by commerce, community, and education. These key influences reinforced the permanence of such a widespread agrarian colony, enabling it to maintain its position as a central supply depot for the region.

CH Museum of History board of trustees
Cedar Hill Museum board of trustees at Museum reception; Holt photo

“The Museum expresses its sincere appreciation to the Cedar Hill Community Development Corporation and the Dealey Family Foundation for the grants that made these new, permanent exhibits possible. We also extend appreciation to our Museum members, community supporters, and the City of Cedar Hill”, said Frankie Lee, President of the Museum Board of Directors. “We invite people of all ages to visit the Museum to learn little-known, interesting facts about Cedar Hill’s rich history.”

Cedar Hill Museum of History

The Cedar Hill Museum of History was organized in 2006 to encourage community learning through preservation of our cultural and natural heritage in Cedar Hill. Their gallery is located within the Traphene Hickman Library. For more information, please visit cedarhillmuseum.org.

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Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

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