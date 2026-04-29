Midlothian Pet Owners: Hollywood Feed Opens May 2

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Great news for local Midlothian pet owners, Hollywood Feed recently announced the opening date for its newest location in Texas. The healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer will open its next Dallas-area location on Saturday, May 2 at 150 Nicolette Creek Rd. Suite 130 in Midlothian, TX. The new 4,000-square-foot location will feature two self-wash dog stations, a much-needed feature in the area. Of course, there’s also ample retail space for shoppers and their pets to explore.

The retailer already has a large presence in Texas with 34 locations throughout the state.

As with its existing stores, the new location in Midlothian, TX will feature Curbside Pickup as well as Same Day Delivery, free for orders over $59.

“Texas has welcomed us from day one, and we are continually looking for ways to grow our footprint throughout the state,” says Shawn McGhee, Hollywood Feed President. “Our new Midlothian location enables us to bring high-quality food, treats and personalized service closer to our valued customers in the area.”

With more than 175 locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed’s high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.

Hollywood Feed has more than 1,300 Feed Team members in its ‘pack’ of employees and is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service for 2024.

In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

About Hollywood Feed:

Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 175 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine’s Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at hollywoodfeed.com and facebook.com/hwfeed.