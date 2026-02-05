Rocco x Moët & Chandon Debut Limited-Edition Collection

Facebook

New York, NY (February 3, 2026) — The ultimate Valentine’s Day gift is here. Rocco, the brand behind the viral Super Smart Fridge, has partnered with the iconic Champagne house Moët & Chandon to launch an ultra-limited-edition collaboration that is a harmony of passion and practicality. Rocco and Moët & Chandon are releasing a striking Super Smart Fridge in the Champagne house’s signature red fully stocked with Moët & Chandon’s limited-edition red bottles.

Debuting on February 3rd, just in time for Valentine’s Day, this collaboration brings together the two icons of celebration to elevate the romantic holiday experience. The reimagined Rocco Super Smart Fridge will come in the xbold, Moët & Chandon red, paired with 12 limited edition matching red bottles of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

750ml and 24 perfectly portioned red minis of Impérial Brut to ensure that every toast, from grand romantic gestures to spontaneous “just because” moments, are accounted for.

The limited edition collaboration wrapped in red reflects love and joy, inviting all patrons to share moments of connection as life is better when shared.

“This collaboration is the intersection of everything we love: design, entertaining, and the art of celebration,” said Alyse Borkan, Co-Founder of Rocco. “Most wine fridges can’t actually fit Champagne – it was one of the most common complaints we saw when we were looking at the market. We designed our shelving system to maximize Champagne storage, making this collaboration a match made in heaven for us.”

Given Rocco’s track record of selling out seven times since launch, this collection is expected to disappear in less than 24 hours. The Rocco x Moët & Chandon Limited-Edition Red Fridge retails for $2,195 is available exclusively at roccofridge.com starting on February 3, 2026.

ABOUT ROCCO

Rocco was founded in New York by startup vets Alyse Borkan and Sam Naparstek after realizing just how outdated the home appliance space really was, especially when it came to fridges. At the same time, drinks were getting more interesting at home: think canned cocktails, non-alcoholic aperitivos, and sparkling everything. So they launched The Super Smart Fridge in 2023, and basically created a whole new category: a design-forward, tech-powered drinks fridge made for hosting in living rooms. It combines world-class performance and quality with a design that replaces a bar cart and customizable storage. Their patent-pending Sight System lets you check your drink stash from your phone, with more features to come. Since launch, it’s sold out seven times (and counting).

For more information, visit roccofridge.com.