Ennis City Manager Calls COVID-19 Situation Dire

‘Asymptomatic Spread is a Real Thing’

Tonight in a Facebook post the Ennis City Manager said the following, “The situation with the COVID-19 Pandemic and the threat it poses to our families, friends and neighbors is worse now than ever. Our healthcare providers, our doctors, nurses and medical facilities are worn-out and overwhelmed.

As I write this, regular hospital beds are almost full and there is only one Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Bed available in Ellis County. What that means is, people with severe illnesses or injuries must be transferred to a facility with bed capacity but when all facilities are full to overflowing, they may not get the urgent care they need to save their life.

Although the situation is dire, there are things we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Wearing a facemask and keeping a social distance are proven to slow the spread of this virus. The Thanksgiving Holiday created a surge in new infections and soon we will all be deciding how to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

PLEASE consider carefully the risk associated with holiday family gatherings. I haven’t seen my mother in person since March but I can’t in good conscience put her life at risk not knowing if I might be infected and not even know it. Asymptomatic spread is a real thing!

COVID Fatigue is real and I feel it too. BUT, we have come this far, vaccines are beginning to arrive and be administered and if we can muster the courage and discipline to not let our guard down, we can get through the pandemic sooner rather than later.

Working together, supporting each other, showing each other respect, dignity, love and compassion, we will see this through to a better tomorrow!

Stay Strong and Keep the Faith!”

Ellis County COVID-19 Update

According to the Ellis County dashboard updated this evening at 6:35, there are 100 active COVID-19 cases in the City of Ennis. Over the past few weeks, Ennis has been promoting their downtown holiday activities and encouraging residents to come out and shop, and see the Christmas lights. But the cases in Ellis County are continuing to rise and tonight the hospitals are showing only 29 available MedSurg beds and one ICU bed. (206 of 235 beds are full, 17 of 18 ICU beds are occupied) Overall, there are currently 88 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ellis County.

While the Ellis County dashboard shows 538 active cases, the DSHS dashboard shows 696 active cases. Ellis County says their data comes from Texas Health Trace and they correct any discrepancies, however, on multiple occasions they’ve said the data received from THT was unreliable and refer residents to the DSHS dashboard.

