Light Up Your Holidays In Downtown Ennis

Ennis Texas Celebrated The Holidays With Rooftop Lights & More

As you start making your holiday plans this year, we know many of you plan to stay closer to home. Just a short 25 minute drive from downtown Dallas, you’ll find Ennis celebrating the holidays with rooftop lights, holiday decor, horse drawn carriage rides and more. Close your eyes and you can imagine you’re strolling through your very own Hallmark movie…although it may be too warm for a sweater vest.

Ennis, Texas will celebrate the holidays big this year with the lighting of the downtown rooftops! The beloved downtown rooftop lights have been turned off for the last five years leaving the community longing for the day the heart of their city would be aglow again. The lights were outdated and presented many problems and significant cost each year they were turned back on.

State of the Art Rooftop Lighting

This year the city knew the residents of Ennis needed a beacon of hope and something to show them the future is bright although 2020 proved challenging for many. The City Commission and Economic Development Corporation made the decision to fund a brand new, state-of-the-art rooftop lighting system that is currently being installed. The lights being used are full color, LED nodes designed for extraordinary effect and are currently creating a beautiful light display on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Philips Tree of Light at Vivid Sydney and many other landmarks across the globe.

We are expecting visitors to flock to Ennis this holiday season to experience the magic of the lights, décor and events. Imagine strolling down the street enjoying unique shops and restaurants as the lights dim, snow begins to fall, Christmas music begins to play and the rooftop lights start to dance and twinkle. It will truly be an experience to remember.

In addition to the stunning rooftop lights, downtown will be filled with incredible holiday décor further transforming it into a scene straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. In Ennis, we like to go BIG which can be seen in our spectacular 50ft and 30ft digitally lit trees and giant nutcrackers. Pierce Park will come alive with colorfully lit trees, Nativity scene and a 12 days of Christmas display. Minnie McDowal Park will feature a huge Christmas Ornament and garland along the gazebo. The new Ennis Welcome Center will host a charming train display and decorated tree.

Holiday Activities in Ennis

Downtown holiday events and activities include horse drawn carriage rides through downtown and historic tree-lined neighborhoods, gingerbread house decorating with Mrs. Claus, and a giant snow hill for sledding. The Elf Seek and Find game is also returning this year with the addition of a new elves! Elves are placed throughout downtown in festive decorated windows and people are asked to match elves with the correct window for a chance to win an awesome holiday gift basket.

Calendar of Events:

Nov 28 Small Business Saturday with Carolers and Live Reindeer

Dec 3 Christmas Bluebonnet Market & Sip Shop & Stroll

Dec 5 Cookies with Mrs. Claus & Lucky’s CC Car Show and Toy Drive

Dec 11 Giant Snow Hill

Dec 12 Giant Snow Hill

Dec 12 Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession

Thank you to our title sponsor, Ennis Regional Medical Center and Luminant Power Company, Frank Kent Ennis, Ennis Steel Industries and all of our other generous sponsors. Their donations help us bring these special holiday events to our community.

For more information, contact the Ennis Welcome Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow Ennis,TX: A Main Street City on Facebook. Download the Ennis Y’all mobile app for a complete listing of all holiday events and activities or visit www.visitennis.org.

