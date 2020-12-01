Midlothian Hosts Southern Star Christmas Celebration

Midlothian Celebrates The Holidays With In Person Events vs. Virtual

MIDLOTHIAN – During a time when most activities have gone virtual, the City of Midlothian has decided to go ahead and flip the switch on Christmas live.

Beginning with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree Tuesday night, the tree-lighting ceremony in Midlothian’s historic downtown Heritage Park kicks off several free activities for the holiday season. During the tree lighting Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman read “The Christmas Story” to those in attendance, as the train’s whistle roared in the background.

“We are being cautious and encouraging everyone to do what is comfortable for them to do,” said Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno regarding why the city went ahead and decided to go live versus virtual. “We have scaled the event back this year and since it is outdoors, we feel it is an event we can still hold for the holiday season.”

On Saturday, December 5 from 1 to 5 p.m., festivities will also commence in downtown Midlothian. Vendors selling crafts and goods kick off the Southern Star Christmas Celebration with the theme “Peace on Earth.”

Those in attendance are encouraged by Reno to “only attend if it is in your comfort zone.

He said wearing a mask and social distancing is also important. We should note, watching the live broadcast Councilman Coffman and others were not wearing masks.

Southern Star Christmas Celebration

At Saturday’s Southern Star Christmas Celebration children will be treated to Take-and-Make activities as well as a chance for children and adults to enjoy shopping along North 8th Street, arts & crafts booths, and food vendors.

There will also be selfies with Santa and a variety of musical entertainment on the agenda.

In addition to Saturday’s annual light-up parade, on Friday, December 11 at 6 p.m., will be the city’s annual Merry Movie night featuring an outdoor showing of “The Grinch”. The holiday favorite will be shown in the public parking square downtown on North 8th Street.

A press release from the City of Midlothian encouraged those attending any city events to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions. That includes maintaining a social distance of six-feet and wearing a mask.

Made possible by sponsors, including Ash Grove Cement, Earth Tones Greenery, Inc., Manna House, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, Midlothian Downtown Business Association and United Rentals, more information can be obtained about the Midlothian holiday events by contacting the Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department at 972-775-7177 or visit www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents

“We think it is better overall for the community to go on with our lives,” Reno concluded. “We encourage those who feel uncomfortable attending not to attend these and for those in attendance to remember to be safe.”

