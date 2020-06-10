Ellis County Active COVID-19 Cases On the Rise

June 10, 2020 -Texas DSHS dashboard shows 125 active COVID-19 cases as of 6/10/2020 at 3:45 pm. They’re showing Ellis County has conducted 7,093 COVID-19 tests.

From Ellis County Facebook Page: The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of 20 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 444 cases of COVID-19, including 335 recoveries.

It is with a heavy heart that we report two of the newly reported DSHS cases have passed away due to COVID-19, bringing the total to (18) COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County. These two patients include an 85 year-old female and 88 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation.

The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management continues to work with local jurisdictions to mitigate risks and prevent further spread of COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families during this difficult time. COVID-19 still exists in Ellis County, together we should honor every loss of life by doing our part in taking precautionary measures to protect the vulnerable in our community.

As of today, DSHS reports 7,019 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

Save

COVID-19 in Ellis County:

Ennis-

16 year-old male and 20 year-old male of the same residence

Glenn Heights-

33 year-old male

Red Oak-

27 year-old male

Waxahachie-

21 year-old male

23 year-old female

46 year-old female

46 year-old female

59 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

61 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

66 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

79 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

80 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

84 year-old male of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

85 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

85 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation (resident has passed away)

88 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation (resident has passed away)

91 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

94 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

99 year-old female of Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation

Save

Comments

comments