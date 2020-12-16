Shop locally at Duncan Switch Dec. 19

Shop locally at Duncan Switch Street Market Dec. 19 for those last minute Christmas gifts. A wide variety of local vendors turn out for the popular outdoor Street Market, sponsored by Duncanville Chamber of Commerce. The vendors set up their booths in a central location, at Main & Center Streets, in downtown Duncanville. The December holiday street market is a great way to find unique gifts while helping support local businesses.

The Duncan Switch Street Market is held on the third Saturday of each month, and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors to the outdoor market are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet distance in accordance with Dallas County requirements. They are also asked to carry hand sanitizer with them.

Duncan Switch Vendors

Favorite Duncan Switch vendors returning Saturday are: 2 Studs 1 Stone; American Karate Academy of Duncanville; CERT; Crafty Mari; Darlene Will; Elite BBQ; Esme’s Badazzled Chicas; and Edwards Signs Service. Other vendors include Faithfully Kreated by Liz; Genesis Signs & Designs; Jane Moore Agency–Farmers Insurance; Jesus and Me; Minty Dental; Nina’s Hispanic Art & Craft; Paisley Fern Boutique; Providence Preserves; and Pynk Pit BBQ. Scentsy; Tenselense Concessions; The Confectionist Factory; The Sheet Guy; and Vee’s Smelly Candle Shop are also featured at Duncan Switch holiday market on Dec. 19.

Save

The Duncan Switch street market is only one of the many ways Duncanville Chamber of Commerce actively promotes their community. Their monthly reminder is to “keep dollars in Duncanville.” Cutting the ribbon to welcome new businesses to the community is another way Duncanville Chamber members show their appreciation for local commerce.

Absolute Logo Ribbon Cutting

The Duncanville Chamber turned out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Absolute Logo Factory last August, to officially welcome the factory opening at 1126 S. Cedar Ridge Road in Duncanville. Absolute Logo Company owners are Shawn Middleton and Mariah Veracruz. They provide silk screening, embroidery or printing from their customer’s designs or logos. Products include caps, shirts, scrubs, jackets, and face masks, everyone’s most essential accessory since the Pandemic. For more information, please visit absolutelogo.com.

Hav-R-Charburger

Duncanville Chamber members also cut the ribbon for newly reopened Hav-R-Charburger, a popular, locally-owned dining destination. Hav-R-Charburger is located at 606 South Clark Road in Duncanville. They are open for indoor dining or take-out service; call 972-296-3663 for information or to place an order.

Save

For more information about Duncan Switch Holiday Street Market, or the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, please call 972-780-4990 or visit DuncanvilleChamber.org.

Save

Comments

comments