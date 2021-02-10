Cedar Hill Golfers Prepare For Upcoming Season

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Cedar Hill Golf Team Has A Lot Of Potential

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) In Tom Himert’s first season as Cedar Hill’s Golf Coach, five Longhorns qualified for the Regional Tournament (2018) before graduating that spring.

As Cedar Hill prepares for its 2021 season, Himert is confident that the program’s 12 girls and seven boys have the potential to finish in the Top 4 in District 6A-11.

“It’s an attainable goal that we can hopefully achieve,” Himert said.

Himert’s main goal for the Longhorns, however, is for them to learn as much as possible about the sport.

“I want them to have fun and give their best effort,” Himert said.

The Cedar Hill Girls open the season on Thursday at Mansfield National, and the Boys open at the same course on February 23.

Other upcoming tournaments are March 2 and 11 (both teams) at Prairie Lake in Grand Prairie, March 3 at Lake Arlington (both teams) in Arlington.

The Girls will play on March 25 at Squaw Creek Golf Course, just west of Fort Worth.

The 6A-11 Tournament will be held at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose (March 30-31 for the Boys; March 31-April 1 for the Girls.)

Senior Jared Wells-Joiner, who attends Collegiate, placed third at his most recent tournament. He’s the team’s lone senior. Fellow Collegiate Scholar Brandon Baker is the team’s only other upperclassman.

Senior Jewell Hernandez (Collegiate) and junior Jessica Waters helped lead the team to a second place finish at a Grand Oaks Tournament, in Grand Prairie. They represented the team in district last season. Mya Peyton and and Victoria Jackson are fellow seniors who also attend Collegiate.

Himert is originally from the Chicago area, and he moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the late 1970s as the part owner of a recycling business.

He went on to teach World History and Special Education during a 25-year-career in both Cedar Hill ISD and Grand Prairie ISD.

Himert was the head softball coach at Cedar Hill when the Lady Longhorns reached the Regional Championship Game. One of the star players on that team was senior Jennifer Davis, who begins her first season as Cedar Hill’s head softball coach next week.

Himert is now retired from teaching but still enjoys coaching golf.

“I love being around the course,” Himert said. “If I’m not coaching golf, I’m out playing it somewhere. In golf, no two days are alike. One day it’s windy, some days the greens are cut differently. It’s always a new challenge.”

