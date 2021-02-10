Dallas County Reports 1,231 New COVID-19 Cases and 37 Deaths

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases & Hospitalizations Are Declining

DALLAS — As of 2:00 pm February 10, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,231 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,018 confirmed cases and 213 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 237,943 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 32,853 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 2,519 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 42,517 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. The remainder of this week’s allocations will be for second doses.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a group home in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Wylie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Coppell. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 4 was 1,381, which is a rate of 52.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 24.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 4 (week ending 1/30/21).

MIS-C Cases In Dallas County

During the past 30 days, there were 7,012 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 713 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C). Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

“Today we report another 1,231 positive COVID cases and 37 deaths, including a man in his 20’s with no underlying high risk health conditions. We must continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, keep six feet of distance, and avoid crowds at least until we reach herd immunity. These small sacrifices will help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and those in our community from the virus until we reach that point.

We received good news today that our site at Fair Park was selected as a federal mass vaccination site that will begin the week of February 22. Thank you to the Biden Administration for providing these much needed resources for our community, especially our hard hit areas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Comments

comments