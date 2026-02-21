Irish Festival Returns to Dallas Fair Park March 6-8

Facebook

The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’ historic Fair Park March 6–8. The festival brings three days of live Celtic music, Irish dance, cultural demonstrations, food, shopping and interactive experiences to the North Texas region as one of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S.

Produced by the all-volunteer Southwest Celtic Music Association, the North Texas Irish Festival celebrates Irish and Celtic heritage. World-class performers, immersive cultural experiences, and activities for all ages are featured.

No food and beverage coupons are required for purchases inside the festival in 2026. Guests can buy food and beverages directly at refreshment booths using credit and debit cards. Eliminating ticket lines makes it easier to enjoy the festival all weekend long. Vendors at the festival selling all sorts of goods, from stylish Celtic wardrobe to handmade jewelry, photography and other art, also accept cash in addition to credit/debit cards.

Live Music on Multiple Stages

The magic of the Emerald Isle is perhaps best enjoyed through the acclaimed musicians invited to perform at the North Texas Irish Festival. This year’s line-up is a celebration of talent from Texas and the entire Southwest region. Performers in 2026 include:

BEHAN, Beyond The Pale, Boxing Robin, C. Michael Price, Celtic Standard Time, and Emerald Accent. Jiggernaut, Kathryn & Rusty Powell, Keltik Clan, Kinfolk, Linda King, Mark Clavey, and Misspent Youth also perform. Many more artists perform cross multiple indoor and outdoor stages throughout Fair Park. Traditional Irish folk, contemporary Celtic fusion, storytelling, and instrumental sessions are also featured throughout the weekend.

If you’ve always wanted to explore the finer points of whiskey, Marius Donnelly invites you to join him for a guided tasting journey through the Emerald Isle—one sip at a time. This special ticketed experience takes place inside the North Texas Irish Festival, with tickets available for purchase on site. A traditional Irish toast is “Sláinte” (pronounced slawn-cha), meaning “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic—perfect for raising a glass in Ireland, Scotland, or the Isle of Man.

The rhythmic magic of Irish step dancing comes alive with performances by top regional Irish dance schools on a dedicated dance stage, as well as alongside musical performers. Festivalgoers can also experience horse displays and live sheepherding demonstrations, offering a rare look at traditional Celtic livestock practices and heritage skills in action.

Gaelic Athletic Association will perform demonstrations of Gaelic football all weekend. A fast-paced, high-scoring Irish team sport (15 per side) that combines elements of soccer, rugby and basketball, Gaelic football is played on a grass pitch with H-shaped goals.

Irish Festival Fair Park Family Fun

The North Texas Irish Festival is designed for all generations, with a dedicated children’s area and family programming throughout the weekend. Kids and families can enjoy: Urchin Street kids’ activities and crafts, storytelling by traditional Irish “Shanachie” (storytellers), music and dance demonstrations, and interactive cultural exhibits. Magic and family entertainment, educational activities celebrating Celtic history and traditions, and animal rescue groups and education are also featured. Leashed pets are welcome, and animal rescue organizations will be onsite with adoptable pets.

North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run

March 7 kicks off with the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run, a non-competitive 5K walk/run through the beautiful grounds of Fair Park. Open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities (and dog-friendly!), participants receive a commemorative T-shirt, medal, festival admission, and post-race refreshments. Proceeds benefit Friends of Fair Park and the Southwest Celtic Music Association. More information and a link to registration are available at ntif.org/fun-run/.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to download the free North Texas Irish Festival app via Grandstand, which includes performer schedules, stage locations, Festival maps, parking and transportation info and real-time updates and alerts. The app is a handy tool for planning your day and never missing a favorite band.

The North Texas Irish Festival is Friday-Sunday, March 6-8. Download the free North Texas Irish Festival app to access the full event schedule: ntif.org/ntif-app/. Hours: Friday, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Irish Festival Hours and Admission

Admission is free on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.; and $20 after 7 p.m. for adults. A one-day ticket for adults is $30 on Saturday or Sunday and tickets for children aged 6-11 is $10 on any day. Tickets for children under 6 are FREE when accompanied by an adult family member. Seniors over 65 or current military members (with valid military ID) receive $5 off tickets at the gate. Pets are allowed in on a short leash. Visit NTIF.org for information on weekend passes for adults and children, general admission, and VIP passes. Tickets will also be available at the gates.

Parking is available at Fair Park, or guests can ride DART (take the Green Line!) to the front entrance of Fair Park and the North Texas Irish Festival. Detailed directions and parking tips are available at ntif.org. Interesting in volunteering at the festival? Please visit ntif.org for more information.

In addition to the hundreds of volunteers who support the festival by volunteering their time, other local civic and corporate partners make this festival possible. The North Texas Irish Festival is presented by the Southwest Celtic Music Association. Additionally, the festival is sponsored by Guinness, Dallas Tourism Improvement District, Audacy Radio, Renaissance Festival, City of Dallas and Culture Ireland.

The Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. (SCMA)

The producing organization for the North Texas Irish Festival, SCMA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Approximately 600 volunteers help in organization, promotion and execution of this year’s festival. The first such festival was held on March 5, 1983, at the legendary Nick Farrelly’s Lounge on Oak Lawn and was billed as the First Texas Céilí. This event was so popular that it has continued every year since on the first weekend in March as the North Texas Irish Festival.

Shortly after the first festival, the all-volunteer Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. was formed to promote the study, performance and preservation of traditional Celtic music, dance and culture. In 1984, the event was moved to Fair Park and its name changed to the North Texas Irish Festival. The Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit cultural corporation headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serves a five-state regional area. The organization maintains a web site at scmatx.org.