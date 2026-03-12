Mansfield Summit Gets Free Burgers at Hat Creek

Facebook

Mansfield Summit and other Texas high school basketball teams are headed to the Men’s State Basketball tournament in San Antonio this weekend. Hat Creek Burger Company is tipping off the big weekend with a slam dunk deal for the Mansfield players, coaches, teachers, and classmates cheering them on.

Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, students and faculty from Mansfield Summit, Austin Westlake, Little Elm, and Frisco Heritage high schools get a free Little Hat burger when visiting Hat Creek with a valid student or faculty ID.

Hat Creek is celebrating the championship excitement by supporting the hometown teams from the communities it proudly serves. With restaurants in Mansfield, Westlake, Little Elm and McKinney, the brand is inviting local students, teachers and school supporters to stop by, share a meal and rally around their schools as they compete on the state stage.

Hat Creek Burger Company CEO

“Texas high school basketball is electric — especially when your community’s team makes it to state,” said Drew Gressett, founder and CEO of Hat Creek Burger Company. “The gyms are packed, the school spirit is loud and everyone shows up to cheer them on. Watching these players leave it all on the court is inspiring, win or lose. Offering them some free Hat Creek is our way of saying thanks for representing their schools and communities.”

The Little Hat, Hat Creek’s classic single meat burger, features all-natural, never-frozen beef sourced from Goodstock by Nolan Ryan. The burger and comes with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions and mustard. The Little Hat is served on a toasted bun, also available gluten-free, and is a fan-favorite for guests of all ages.

*The promotion is available all day on March 12 and March 13 at participating Hat Creek locations and is limited to one free Little Hat per guest with a valid student or faculty ID. Dine-in only.

The Hat Creek Burger Company in Mansfield is located at 3321 E Broad Street; phone 817-405-2979. For more information, or to find the nearest Hat Creek location, please visit hatcreekburgers.com.

Known for its craveable burgers and fun outdoor playgrounds, Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand has an unwavering commitment to do things right and with a Texas flair. Its burgers feature Texas-raised beef that’s always fresh and never frozen, served on fresh-baked buns using the highest-quality ingredients, along with salads, shakes, nuggets and fries that have been fried to perfection in beef tallow.