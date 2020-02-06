2020 Cedar Hill ISD National Signing Day

#TTHLSigningDay Celebrated 18 Cedar Hill ISD Student Athletes

Cedar Hill, TX- On National Signing Day, eighteen athletes announced their selection for which teams they will be playing for this fall. The ceremony was held at the Cedar Hill ISD Performing Arts Center. Family, school staff, local media and friends were on hand as the athletes completed the ceremonial signing of their letter of intent. #TTHLSigningDay Congratulations to the following Cedar Hill ISD scholar athletes:

Cedar Hill Soccer:

Xandria Johnson – Prairie View A&M

Save

Girls Track and Field:

Trinity Laney – Fort Scott College

Save

Girls Basketball:

Anzhane Hutton – Howard University

Save

Cedar Hill Football:

Courtland Ford – University of Southern California

Save

Quinshone Bright – University of Hawaii

Save

Kenneth Kemp – Houston Baptist

Dedryc Hutchins – Pittsburg St University

Save

Ayo Johnson -Arkansas Tech

Save

Corie Allen – Langston University

Save

Ryan Dehorney – Oklahoma Panhandle St

Asa Suggs – Oklahoma Panhandle St

Ryan Jenkins – Northwestern Oklahoma St

Save

Taderrick Dunn – Southwestern Oklahoma St

Matthew Aribisala – US Air Force Academy

Save

Cameron Hutchings – Texas A&M Commerce

Save

Leon Young – McNeese State

Save

Jalen Hollins – Bethany College

Drake Fucals – Bethany College

For more on the Cedar Hill ISD Longhorn athletic programs, visit chisd.net/athletics.

Save

Comments

comments