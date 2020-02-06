2020 Cedar Hill ISD National Signing Day

Cedar Hill National Signing Day
Photo by John Askew

#TTHLSigningDay Celebrated 18 Cedar Hill ISD Student Athletes

Cedar Hill, TX- On National Signing Day, eighteen athletes announced their selection for which teams they will be playing for this fall. The ceremony was held at the Cedar Hill ISD Performing Arts Center. Family, school staff, local media and friends were on hand as the athletes completed the ceremonial signing of their letter of intent. #TTHLSigningDay Congratulations to the following Cedar Hill ISD scholar athletes:

Cedar Hill Soccer:

Xandria Johnson – Prairie View A&M

Xandria Johnson
Xandria Johnson Photo by John Askew

Girls Track and Field:

Trinity Laney – Fort Scott College

Trinity Laney Photo by John Askew

Girls Basketball:

Anzhane Hutton – Howard University

Cedar Hill ISD letter of intent
Photo by John Askew

Cedar Hill Football:

Courtland Ford – University of Southern California

CHISD
Quinshone Bright – University of Hawaii

CHISD Signing Day
Photo by John Askew

Kenneth Kemp – Houston Baptist

Dedryc Hutchins – Pittsburg St University

Dedryc Hutchins
Dedryc Hutchins Pitt State University Photo by John Askew

Ayo Johnson -Arkansas Tech

Ayo Johnson Arkansas Tech
Ayo Johnson Arkansas Tech Photo by John Askew

Corie Allen – Langston University

Corie Allen CHISD
Corie Allen Langston University Photo by John Askew

Ryan Dehorney – Oklahoma Panhandle St

Asa Suggs – Oklahoma Panhandle St

Ryan Jenkins – Northwestern Oklahoma St

Ryan Jenkins CHISD
Ryan Jenkins Photo by John Askew

Taderrick Dunn – Southwestern Oklahoma St

Matthew Aribisala – US Air Force Academy

Matthew Aribisala
Matthew Aribisala signs with US Air Force Academy Photo by John Askew

Cameron Hutchings – Texas A&M Commerce

Cameron Hutchings
Cameron Hutchings Photo by John Askew

Leon Young – McNeese State

Leon Young CHISD
Leon Young Photo by John Askew

Jalen Hollins – Bethany College

Drake Fucals – Bethany College

For more on the Cedar Hill ISD Longhorn athletic programs, visit chisd.net/athletics.

