2020 Cedar Hill ISD National Signing Day

#TTHLSigningDay Celebrated 18 Cedar Hill ISD Student Athletes
Cedar Hill, TX- On National Signing Day, eighteen athletes announced their selection for which teams they will be playing for this fall. The ceremony was held at the Cedar Hill ISD Performing Arts Center. Family, school staff, local media and friends were on hand as the athletes completed the ceremonial signing of their letter of intent. #TTHLSigningDay Congratulations to the following Cedar Hill ISD scholar athletes:
Cedar Hill Soccer:
Xandria Johnson – Prairie View A&M
Girls Track and Field:
Trinity Laney – Fort Scott College
Girls Basketball:
Anzhane Hutton – Howard University
Cedar Hill Football:
Courtland Ford – University of Southern California
Quinshone Bright – University of Hawaii
Kenneth Kemp – Houston Baptist
Dedryc Hutchins – Pittsburg St University
Ayo Johnson -Arkansas Tech
Corie Allen – Langston University
Ryan Dehorney – Oklahoma Panhandle St
Asa Suggs – Oklahoma Panhandle St
Ryan Jenkins – Northwestern Oklahoma St
Taderrick Dunn – Southwestern Oklahoma St
Matthew Aribisala – US Air Force Academy
Cameron Hutchings – Texas A&M Commerce
Leon Young – McNeese State
Jalen Hollins – Bethany College
Drake Fucals – Bethany College
For more on the Cedar Hill ISD Longhorn athletic programs, visit chisd.net/athletics.