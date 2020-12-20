Cedar Hill Cruises Past Tyler Legacy, 45-0, in Area Playoffs

Next Up: Tomball Memorial At Waco ISD Stadium

The past week was a significant one for Cedar Hill High School senior quarterback Kaidon Salter.

He signed his National Letter of Intent, with the University of Tennessee, and three days later, he showed why Volunteer fans are excited.

Salter completed 17 of 24 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns as Cedar Hill (9-1) cruised to a 45-0 victory over Tyler Legacy (6-6) in the UIL Class 6A Division II Area Playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Mesquite. Salter has 26 passing touchdowns on the season and just four interceptions.

It is the Longhorns’ eighth Area Championship since 2006.

Cedar Hill advanced to the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 2016. The Longhorns will face Tomball Memorial (11-0) at 4 p.m. next Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium. The undefeated Wildcats earned a 49-13 win over Conroe Oak Ridge on Friday night.

Senior wide receiver Javien Clemmer, who signed with New Mexico State on Wednesday, had his first two-touchdown game of the season. He caught five passes for 39 yards.

Senior wide receiver Brian Rainey caught six passes for 90 yards, including a touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Cedric Harden Jr.

Senior wide receiver Anthony Thomas had three receptions for 68 yards and the first touchdown of the game. Sr. wide receiver Jayden Moore caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Jaiden Callahan scored his first touchdown of the season, in the fourth quarter, and finished with four carries for a team-high 41 yards. It was the only rushing touchdown of the game.

Cedar Hill Defense Held Tough

The Cedar Hill Defense was spectacular, out gaining the Red Raiders, 359 to 145, including 255 to 40 through the air.

The Longhorns had waited 14 years between games in which they held a playoff opponent to single digits. This time, they waited just eight days for a second consecutive playoff shutout – the second playoff shutout in school history.

This season, Cedar Hill has held opponents to one touchdown or less in five of their 10 games.

Saturday’s victory was a milestone win for Carlos Lynn, who earned his 75th victory as a head coach.

If the Longhorns win next weekend, it will be their eighth double-digit victory season in program history.

