2020 National Signing Day Cedar Hill Longhorns

National Signing Day for the Cedar Hill Longhorns might have felt a little different without an overflow of students, teachers and press. However, the feelings of the young men that signed their letter of intent was still a joyful moment for them. Longhorn Head Coach Carlos Lynn narrated the event with a personal touch for each young man.

Defensive end Charles Esters III kicked off the event as he signed with Texas Tech University. Coach Lynn talked about how this young man is so well-rounded. Esters also played in the band, on the basketball team and has over a 3.0 GPA. Texas Tech is getting a fantastic young man. Esters has been a two-year starter and was an all-district performer.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter followed up as he signed with the University of Tennessee. Salter is the raining all-district MVP and was selected in the elite 11 where the top 20 quarterbacks from all over the county compete. He was able to dazzle his peers with his amazing quarterback IQ and tremendous arm strength as well. Tennessee fans will be pleased with this young man for the next 4 years.

Offensive lineman Carlos Peoples signed his letter of intent to University of New Mexico State. Coach Lynn calls him the deacon of the team. He is an all-district performer last year at center. The flexible Peoples was able to help the Longhorns out and play guard. As he is one of the key guys that is truly selfless and makes sure to take can of his teammates. New Mexico State is getting a fantastic young man on their ball cub.

Cornerback Amarian Williams will take his talents to Liberty University. He is called the silent assassin. The reason: he does not do a lot of talking but instead he allows his play on the field do all the talking. He is a total team guy that loves guard the best wideout and is a well trusted young man. It is no wonder why Liberty University wants him.

Wideout Javien Clemmer is going to show his play making ability to University of New Mexico State University. Clemmer came into Cedar Hill right after Spring Break but COVID-19 hit and this prolonged this young man’s opportunity to showcase his skills. That did not stop him. He continued to persevere and became an extension to the Longhorns offense. Clemmer is an outstanding young man with a 3.9 GPA.

Defensive back Brett Lynch will be attending University of Central Arkansas. Lynch has been a Longhorn starter for the last 3 seasons. He is truly Mr. Reliable as he was recorded with only one missed tackle. He is another young man that allows his play on the field do all the talking. Central Arkansas is going to be very excited to add Brett Lynch.

The Longhorns have produced another talented class and Coach Lynn is a wonderful leader that is molding these young men into leaders as well. The Longhorn season is not over as they will play Tyler Legacy in the second round of the playoffs at Mesquite Memorial Stadium at 2pm.

