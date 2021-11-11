“6 Rms Riv Vu” Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

74 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“6 Rms Riv Vu,” a play written by Bob Randall, opens Nov. 11 at Duncanville Community Theatre. The comedy is set in NYC in the mid-1970s, and features an ensemble cast directed by Heather Winkelman.

Plot Synopsis: While inspecting a vacant apartment for rent, a man and woman who were strangers until now are accidentally locked inside. Left to face the long night ahead, they learn about each other, discover a mutual attraction, and wonder “what if…” in this light-hearted romantic comedy. The entire action takes place in an empty Riverside Drive Apartment in NYC. DTC’s production also features a great soundtrack of music from the ’70s.

6 Rms Riv Vu Cast and Crew

Cast members include Grady W. Smithey III as Eddie, the Superintendent; Kayla Worsham as a pregnant woman; and Daniel Wilson as her husband. Brianna Roberts plays Anne Miller, and Joe Skrivanek plays Paul Friedman. Juanda Tate plays the Woman in 4A. Kayla Worsham plays Janet Friedman (the wife of Paul Friedman), and James McKey plays Richard Miller (Anne Miller’s husband).

DCT Production Staff members are Production Manager Wendy Acosta; Lighting Operator Khloe Pennebaker; and Sound Operator Tucker Winkelman. DCT Administration includes Executive Director Amy Jackson, Education Director Elisa Guse, and Technical Coordinator Joe Skrivanek.

Dedicated DCT Volunteers

Most of the cast members for “6 Rms Riv Vu” have served DCT as volunteers in a variety of roles. Director Heather Winkelman holds a BFA in Theatre from Sam Houston State University. She most recently played Betty Ford in DCT’s production of “Tea for Three” and has directed several other shows.

Daniel Wilson & Kayla Worsham photo by Christian Waits

Brianna Roberts (Anne Miller), who’s been acting on stage 20+ years, was last seen at DCT as Daisy in A Texas Romance. She is also a voice actor who can be heard in numerous video games, animation projects and anime titles.

Joe Skrivanek ((Paul Friedman) is DCT’s Technical Coordinator. He’s been acting and helping build set there for 11 years. He last directed “Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses.” During the Pandemic shutdown he organized DCT’s storage and scene shop before the theatre reopened.

James McKey (Richard Miller) is an Assistant Building Official for the City of Dallas. He’s been active in DCT for several years, doing set work, running lights and sound, and acting on stage in several productions. Notable roles include Bob Siler in “Butterscotch,” The Beau in “A Christmas Carol,” and Uncle Bubba/Madame Coco in “Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses.”

Juanda Tate, (Woman in 4A) has volunteered for DCT productions since 2018. She previously performed in Savannah Sipping Society, You Can’t Get There from Here, and Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes. Wendy Acosta, a CSA for a building distribution center, has volunteered at DCT in a number of capacities. She has served as a stage manager, tech, and actress in a number of productions.

Performance Schedule

Performances of “6 Rms Riv Vu” at DCT, 106 S. Main Street, at 8 p.m. Nov. 11-13 and 18-20, with tickets priced at $15. Tickets for the matinee performance at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 are $14. For reservations call 972-780-5707 or contact [email protected]

Duncanville Community Theatre’s next production is “Fireflies,” by Matthew Barber, and will be directed by Kevin Paris. Auditions will take place Dec. 13-14 at 7 p.m. at the Rita K Annex, 226 West Daniel Street. Performances of the show are scheduled Feb. 3-6 and 10-12, 2022.

Board of Directors for DCT include Jerry Ayers, Danielle Franklin, Amy Jackson, and Janet Jordan. Kevin Paris, Polly Rains, Judy Smithey, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver are also on the board. Box Office Crew: Jerry Ayers, Danielle Franklin, Elisa Guse, Janet Jordan, Dawn McCallum Michelle McClelland, Kevin Paris, Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, Judy Smithey, Connie Walker, and Pat Weaver.

DCT gives special thanks to A V Pro, Inc., Bain & Sconce C.P.A.’s, Baylor University Theatre, Ben Franklin Kitchen’s Deli, Ginger Hertenstein, and Michelle Strahm for this production.

For more information about Duncanville Community Theatre, visit dctheatre.org.