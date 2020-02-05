“A Texas Romance” at Duncanville Community Theatre

“A Texas Romance” is the perfect play to offer Duncanville Community Theatre audiences as Valentine’s Day draws near. Ellsworth Schave’s romantic drama is set in a small Texas town in the spring of 1928.

Kevin Velasquez directs DCT’s production of “A Texas Romance,” produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. The show runs the weekends of Feb. 6-8 and 13-15. All performances are at Duncanville Community Theatre in Main Street Station, 106 South Main in Duncanville.

Plot Synopsis: Daisy Wilson lives in a small Texas town, a widow since her philandering husband was shot by his mistress—an action with which she has some sympathy. It’s 1928, and romance reenters Daisy’s life when she finds Garland Steinholden in the front yard. He is awaiting permission to call on her, despite her older sister’s chagrin. What follows is the inquisition, the courtship, the pecan pie, and the big, loud rocks crashing down on a small wooden table. Daisy must balance her anger and fear with her need for intimacy and her determination to have a second chance. While Daisy decides if Garland is a worthy cause — and he politely, but relentlessly pursues her, the food chain and the big wheel of life play a part.

“A Texas Romance” Cast

Brianna Roberts as Daisy; Heather Winkelman as Doris; and Warren Sandusky as Garland are featured in the small cast for “A Texas Romance.” Production staff members are Wendy Acosta, production manager and sound operator; and Jazmin Darjean, lighting operator. Director Velasquez is also in charge of set design. Joe Skrivanek is master carpenter. Additional production crew includes Kalel Colunga, Dawn McCallum, Heather Winkelman, and Tucker Winkelman.

Box office/house crew members are Jerry Ayers, Claudia Bart, Keith Bart, Tara Bart, and Dani Chambers. Janet Jordan, Michael Laws, Lorraine, and Dawn McCallum are also crew members. Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, Joe Skrivanek, Judy Smithey, Juanda Tate, Mary Trombley, Pat Weaver, and Connie Walker are also members.

Executive Director Amy Jackson; Education Director Elisa Guse; and Technical Coordinator Joe Skrivanek are DCT administration members. Board of Directors for DCT are Jerry Ayers, Danielle Franklin, Amy Jackson, and Janet Jordan. Polly Rains, Judy Smithey, Kevin Velasquez, Pat Weaver, and Connie Walker are also on the board.

Ticket Information

Tickets to “A Texas Romance” are $13 for Thursday nights, and $15 for Friday and Saturday nights. Performances are at 8 p.m. at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street. Discounts are available for senior citizens, students, and military. For reservations, call 972-780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org.

Auditions for DCT’s next production, “The Butler Did It,” are Feb. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. at the

Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel. The play is written by Tim Kelly and will be directed by Cynthia Beene.

