“Tea for Three” at Duncanville Community Theatre

“Tea for Three” is a delightful play by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, and runs Sept. 23-26 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Duncanville Community Theatre (DCT). The play features three former First Ladies as they chat candidly over tea. Directed by Amy Jackson, “Tea for Three” stars Dawn McCallum as Lady Bird Johnson, Catherine Pronske as Pat Nixon, and Heather Winkelman as Betty Ford.

This recent Facebook post from the director shows DCT’s excitement at bringing live theater back to the community.

“Wow! Amy Jackson here letting you know that I am having so much fun directing these three amazing ladies in TEA FOR THREE! Funny, touching, inspiring, and timely – all words that describe this wonderful script and outstanding production. For those of you who have asked – NO, it is not a series of historical boring monologues. Instead, it is filled with lots of humor and beautiful moments – exactly the experience you should always expect and receive from DCT. We’re absolutely thrilled to be back doing live theatre again and invite you to share this time with us.”

Tea for Three at the White House

All the onstage action takes place in the First Lady’s private quarters at the White House, and the performance runs without an intermission. The first scene features Lady Bird, and is set in November 1968 as she prepares to leave the White House and return to Texas. The second scene features Pat Nixon in June, 1974, as she prepares to return to California when her husband vacates the White House. The third scene is set in November, 1976, as Betty Ford prepares to turn over her keys to a new First Lady.

Dawn McCallum (Lady Bird) started acting at Denton Theatre Lab in Denton as an English major at UNT. She has been seen in several CT productions, and when not onstage she works as a writer and editor. The Duncanville native graduated from Duncanville HS in 1989. Heather Winkelman (Pat Nixon) received her BFA in theatre from Sam Houston State University, and has acted and directed in a number of productions at DCT since 2012. Her most recent performance here was in “A Texas Romance.” Catherine Pronske, who currently lives and works in Fort Worth, was last seen at DCT in “Artifice.” She can be seen onstage at a variety of theaters in the DFW area.

The production staff, those unseen elves who work behind the scenes to make all those set design, sound and lighting changes seem seamless, is led by Wendy Acosta as Production Manager. Tucker Winkelman is Lighting Operator, and Kalel Colunga is the Sound Operator for “Tea for Three.”

DCT Executive Director

DCT’s Executive Director Amy Jackson says, “It’s hard to adequately describe my enthusiasm for this show. Hesitant to embrace an unfamiliar show title, many of you have asked if it is going to be funny, serious, or some kind of history lesson. Well, the answer is YES! It is so very funny in all the right places you will find yourself laughing out loud; tender and touching – often when you least expect it; and thoughtfully serious just where it should be. In other words – GREAT THEATRE!”

“Concerning COVID. DCT is doing everything possible to keep our patrons, cast, and crew safe when visiting the theatre. We are sanitizing touchable surfaces daily and making hand sanitizer available throughout the building, have upgraded the HVAC filtration, and are requiring masks for all except cast members. Additionally, the show will be run without an intermission to reduce large group gathering in the lobby. So, please, put on your favorite mask and come enjoy the show.”

Performances of “Tea for Three” are Thursday-Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15 for evening performances, and $14 for the matinee. For reservations, call 972.780.5707 or email [email protected]