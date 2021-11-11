National Medal of Honor Museum Praises Generous $1 Million Gift from JPMorgan Chase

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington To Break Ground In 2022

ARLINGTON, TX – As the nation observes Veterans Day, JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services, today made a generous gift of $1 million to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF). JPMorgan Chase joins a philanthropic group of individual and corporate donors whose contributions will make the construction of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, TX, and the National Medal of Honor Monument in Washington, DC, possible.

“JPMorgan Chase is truly leading the way among the financial services industry in supporting this unifying national project,” said NMOHMF Chairman of the Board Charlotte Jones. “We’ve had an incredibly successful year of fundraising as patriots from across the country continue joining our mission to inspire America by elevating the stories of service and sacrifice of the bravest of the brave. When JPMorgan Chase acts, the business world pays attention. We could not be more grateful for their support.”

“This museum will be a treasure for the people of Texas and this nation. It will have so much to teach us,” said Elaine Agather, chairman of JPMorgan Chase in Dallas. “We need to learn the lessons of these heroes’ leadership and bravery.”

To date, NMOHMF has raised over $100 million for the two-track project in recognition of the highest American military award for valor. JPMorgan Chase’s contribution comes as the National Medal of Honor Foundation works to secure the final $40 million needed for the phase one capital budget before the end of the year.

“Thanks to the great patriots at JPMorgan, and all the donors, the NMOHM will soon be a reality, a vault for the values that are the bedrock of our great country,” said Medal of Honor recipient and NMOHMF board member Major General Pat Brady (ret.). It will be a marvelous inspiration to our youth as we honor those who sacrificed their youth that liberty might grow old. On behalf of my fellow veterans, thank you JPMorgan. This museum will allow us to continue our service to America, which we dearly love, for many years.”

JPMorgan Chase has a long history of supporting service members, veterans and their families. Since establishing it’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2011, JPMorgan Chase has hired more than 16,000 veterans across the country, including nearly 3,000 in Texas. Over the last decade, the firm’s Military Home Awards program has donated more than 1,050 mortgage-free homes to veterans, including over 80 homes across Texas. Over the last few years, JPMorgan Chase has also made $1 million in contributions to local DFW organizations that support veterans, including Bunker Labs, an incubator for veteran entrepreneurs; NPower, which provides digital skills training and job placement services to veterans; and Headstrong, a health services organization dedicated to providing cost-free mental health support for post-9/11 veterans and their families in the area.

The National Medal of Honor Museum is set to break ground early in 2022.