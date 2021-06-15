“Working” Honors Essential Workers at DTC Production

Facebook

Dallas Theater Center (DTC’s) production of “Working: A Musical” honors essential workers with their first live production since March 2020. Several hundred complimentary tickets were given to employees of healthcare organizations that DTC has worked with during the pandemic. All essential workers are also being offered discounted tickets, with the house open early for first choice on general admission seating.

“Working” is a unique musical, based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book, and features the words of everyday working Americans. Featuring original songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), James Taylor and others, “Working” lifts up these voices of essential workers. Many go unnoticed but their work uplifts our lives day in and day out.

DTC Artistic Director

“The first song in “Working” begins with the words, ‘I hear America singing,’” said Kevin Moriarty, DTC’s Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. “Throughout the musical, the seven actors each step forward to portray real-life people who talk about what they do all day, and how they feel about what they do. Their words have been set to music by a variety of composers, each writing in their own musical style. Over the course of the evening, the voices of the individual workers combine together to form the tapestry of American life. Now, more than ever, we know how vital each person’s work is to keeping our community safe, healthy and strong. Working is the perfect opportunity to celebrate those contributions.”

Tiana Kaye Blair, a member of DTC’s Brierley Resident Acting Company, makes her DTC directorial debut with the production. She is also a member of Progress Theatre, an international touring ensemble committed to using art to encourage social consciousness.

“With this show, we want to honor the people who we belovedly called ‘essential workers’ in the pivotal moment that was 2020. Lifting up their stories, their family legacies, and the contributions they’ve made is how we honor the work they do every day and all that they’ve woven into the fabric of American society,” said Director Blair.

“Working” Performance Schedule

The show will be presented outdoors at Annette Strauss Square in the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The production runs from July 7-18 with performances starting at 8:30 p.m. The house opens at 8 p.m. for everyone, with essential workers welcomed 30 minutes earlier.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome audiences back to live theatrical performance,” said Moriarty. “We are immensely grateful to our subscribers and donors who have supported us throughout the pandemic. Because of their support, we’re able to produce this outdoor, concert-style production for our community this summer, as we look forward to our return to indoor performances with a full season of plays and musicals starting in September.”

Concessions are available before the show. Masks are required for patrons entering and exiting Strass Square, but may be removed once they are in their seating area. Seating is general admission on the lawn with six feet of distance between patrons. Audience members should bring a blanket or chair that matches Strauss Square Guidelines (height not to exceed four inches). A limited supply of lawn chairs will be available for patrons to rent on a first come, first served basis. To view the guidelines or get tickets, visit dallastheatercenter.org/show/workingthemusical/ or call (214) 522-8499.