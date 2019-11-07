Little Old Ladies In Tennis Shoes

Watch “Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes” take center stage Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Sandra Fenichel Asher’s comedy is directed by Amy Jackson, and features an ensemble cast of local actors.

Plot Synopsis: Kate Corrigan thinks her life is in order. It’s 1985, and she has a good-paying job, a no-strings attached suitor, and has moved into the suburbs of NYC after purchasing a renovated old house. Her solitary existence is overwhelmed by a deluge of pot roasts and problems from the ladies in the neighborhood. Kate starts to wonder if she’s “a little old lady in training.”

This thought helps Kate open up to new things and more choices, even the possibility of love. The heartwarming comedy about friendship between generations is a sure-fire audience pleaser. The cast features Michelle McClelland as Kate; Marguerite Odgers as Molly Blumenthal; William Thompson as Jeff Bernstein; Kacey Thompson as Marsha Bernstein; Juanda Tate as Mrs. Petrelli; Commie Smades as Mrs. Feldman; Mary Trombley as Mrs. Davis; and Kevin Velasquez as Bill Clayton.

DCT’s production staff includes Danielle Franklin as Production Manager; Wendy Acosta as Assistant Stage Manager; James McKey as lighting operator; Laura McKey as sound operator; and Joe Skrivanek as master carpenter. Mary Trombley and Connie Walker also help on the production crew.

DTC’s box office and house crew includes Wendy Acosta, Jerry Ayers, Claudia Bart, Keith Bart, Tara Bart, Dani Chambers, Janet Jordan, Michael Laws, Lorraine Mantel, Dawn McCallum, Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, Joe Skrivanek, Judy Smithey, Ken Weaver, Pat Weaver, Connie Walker, and Heather Winkelman.

Auditions for “A Texas Romance”

Auditions for Duncanville Community Theatre’s next production, “A Texas Romance,” written by Ellsworth Schave and directed by Kevin Velasquez, are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 at 7 p.m. The show will be presented Feb. 6-8 and 13-15, 2020.

Tickets to “Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes” are priced at $13 for Thursday night performances, or $15 for Friday/Saturday performances. All performances of the show will be at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street in Main Station. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. To reserve tickets for “Little Old Ladies in Tennis Shoes,” call 972-780-5707.

Comments

comments